Cerro Rebrand Signals Long-Term Investment in US-Made Copper Tubing

SAUGET, IL — Cerro Flow Products LLC® has introduced a comprehensive brand refresh designed to reflect the company’s strategic direction and reinforce its commitment to US-manufactured copper tubing for the plumbing, refrigeration, HVAC and industrial OEM markets.

With more than 100 years of domestic manufacturing experience, Cerro’s updated brand underscores its long-term investment in delivering high-quality copper products made in the USA—backed by consistent supply, technical knowledge and dependable service.

Customer-Driven Rebrand Focused on Responsiveness and Clarity

The new identity was shaped by feedback from customers, partners and employees who called for a Cerro that is modern, responsive, transparent and easy to work with. The result is more than a visual update. It represents an operational alignment across products, processes and people aimed at improving the overall customer experience.