Cerro Rebrand Signals Long-Term Investment in US-Made Copper Tubing
Key Highlights
-
Emphasizes more than 100 years of US copper manufacturing experience
-
Rebrand driven by direct customer and partner feedback
-
Reinforces commitment to product quality, supply reliability and contractor-focused service
SAUGET, IL — Cerro Flow Products LLC® has introduced a comprehensive brand refresh designed to reflect the company’s strategic direction and reinforce its commitment to US-manufactured copper tubing for the plumbing, refrigeration, HVAC and industrial OEM markets.
With more than 100 years of domestic manufacturing experience, Cerro’s updated brand underscores its long-term investment in delivering high-quality copper products made in the USA—backed by consistent supply, technical knowledge and dependable service.
Customer-Driven Rebrand Focused on Responsiveness and Clarity
The new identity was shaped by feedback from customers, partners and employees who called for a Cerro that is modern, responsive, transparent and easy to work with. The result is more than a visual update. It represents an operational alignment across products, processes and people aimed at improving the overall customer experience.
Built on Innovation, Quality and Partnership
Cerro’s refreshed brand highlights the attributes that differentiate the manufacturer in competitive copper tubing markets:
-
Ongoing product innovation and quality control across copper tubing lines
-
Partner-driven support to help customers make informed decisions
-
Empowered, knowledgeable teams focused on solving problems
-
A strong foundation built on more than a century of US manufacturing
-
A seamless, easy-to-do-business approach at every customer touchpoint
For plumbing and mechanical contractors, domestic copper supply and product consistency remain critical factors in managing project timelines and maintaining installation quality. Cerro’s brand update reinforces its focus on delivering both.
Reinforcing Commitment to US-Made Copper Solutions
“Our refreshed brand represents who we are today and the direction we’re headed,” said Buddy Dailey, President of Cerro Flow Products LLC. “Our customers rely on us for consistency, partnership, and US-made copper solutions they can trust. Our brand refresh reinforces those commitments and signals our continued focus on innovation and service.”
At the center of the rebrand is confidence—confidence in product performance, manufacturing reliability and long-term partnership. While the look has evolved, the company emphasizes that its core strengths remain rooted in craftsmanship, resilience and American manufacturing expertise developed over the past century.
To learn more visit cerro.com.