Kelsey McMillan Named Vice President, Cherne Global at Oatey

In her new role, McMillan will lead Cherne’s global business activities, overseeing operations, product development, quality and commercial strategy. The move is designed to better align manufacturing and market strategy as demand grows in municipal waterworks, underground infrastructure and international construction markets.

Oatey strengthened its global position in 2023 with the acquisition of Lansas B.V., a Netherlands-based manufacturer and distributor of underground pipe and disc plugs. The acquisition expanded Oatey’s footprint in the European waterworks market and broadened its portfolio of underground testing and blocking solutions.

Proven Track Record Across Sales and Strategy

McMillan joined Oatey seven years ago as Retail National Sales Manager before moving into international leadership roles, serving as International Sales Manager and later Director of International Business Development. Most recently, she served as Director of Strategic Initiatives, where she helped develop the company’s multi-year strategic roadmap.

Her experience across domestic sales, international markets and corporate strategy positions her to unify Cherne’s global operations and accelerate growth in key regions.

“Kelsey has consistently brought alignment, clarity and momentum to our global initiatives,” says Wyatt Kilmartin, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Oatey. “Her proven leadership, along with her firsthand experience in international markets and deep product knowledge, will be vital as she leads Cherne Global into its next phase of growth and builds a more robust global presence.”

Focus on Product Alignment and Market Expansion

For contractors and municipal utility crews, the leadership change signals continued investment in reliable pipe testing and isolation solutions. By aligning operations, quality standards and product development under a unified global strategy, Oatey aims to strengthen the Cherne brand and expand availability in key international markets.

The move supports ongoing demand for dependable pipe plugs and testing equipment across water, sewer and industrial applications—especially as infrastructure upgrades and regulatory pressures drive increased system testing requirements worldwide.

To learn more, visit www.oatey.com.