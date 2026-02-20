Blue Monster Backs Master Plumber Matt Massey in Major League Fishing

MENTOR, OH — The Mill-Rose Company, exclusive supplier of Blue Monster products for plumbing, heating and cooling (P/H/C) applications and a global leader in PTFE thread sealants, has signed a sponsorship agreement with master plumber–turned–professional angler Matt Massey as he competes in Major League Fishing.

Supporting A Contractor Who Lives the Brand

With a 44-year plumbing career, Massey represents the contractor-first values behind the Blue Monster line of professional-grade sealants and specialty plumbing products. A second-generation master plumber, he built Massey Plumbing and Heating in Denver, Colorado, before relocating to St. Augustine, Florida, where he founded a company specializing in plumbing and gas line installations.

As an active master plumber, Massey has long relied on Blue Monster PTFE thread sealants and related products in daily field applications.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Mill-Rose and Blue Monster as a sponsor. Their products have such a high reputation for quality and a deep commitment to customer trust. We hold the same core values,” said Massey.

From Skilled Trades to Professional Competition

Massey entered professional fishing in 2020 with the National Professional Fishing League (NPFL), earning a high percentage of in-the-money finishes. In 2026, he transitioned to Major League Fishing, home of the widely followed Bass Pro Tour.

On the water, Massey applies the same disciplined, performance-driven mindset that defined his decades in the trades. He continuously refines fishing techniques, tests new lures and adapts to changing onshore conditions and weather patterns—a parallel to the precision and adaptability required on professional plumbing jobsites.

Extending Brand Visibility Beyond the Jobsite

For Mill-Rose, the partnership reinforces Blue Monster’s connection to working professionals while expanding visibility to a broader audience of skilled tradespeople and outdoor enthusiasts.

Greg Miller, President of The Mill-Rose Company said, “Matt Massey is the ideal representative for Mill-Rose and the Blue Monster brand. We are very proud to team up with a professional contractor that’s one of the best anglers in the world, exposing Blue Monster professional-grade products to a wider fishing audience.”

Contractors and fans can follow Massey’s competitive fishing journey on social media, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.