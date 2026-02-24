LG HVAC Portfolio Secures Ninth Consecutive AHRI Performance Award

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — LG Electronics (LG) has earned the Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) Performance Award for its variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems, air-cooled chillers and water-cooled chillers for the ninth consecutive year.

The award recognizes manufacturers whose products meet or exceed published performance claims on the first test over a three-year period. For mechanical contractors and specifying engineers, that verification provides added confidence that installed equipment will deliver rated efficiency and capacity in the field.

This year’s certification spans six HVAC categories, including VRF systems, chillers, residential water heaters, air handling units and forced-circulation heating and cooling coils.

Third-Party Verification Supports Specification Confidence

Administered by Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), the Performance Award program evaluates whether equipment performs as stated under standardized testing protocols. Consistent first-test compliance helps reduce performance uncertainty for contractors bidding and commissioning commercial and industrial HVAC systems.

For design-build firms and plan-and-spec contractors, AHRI-certified equipment can streamline submittals and support energy compliance documentation.

VRF Platform Recognized for Operational Reliability

Among the products evaluated, LG’s Multi V 5 variable refrigerant flow system was recognized for operational performance and reliability. The system integrates AI-based optimization to improve system efficiency and includes an intuitive control platform designed to simplify commissioning and ongoing management.

For contractors installing large VRF systems in multifamily, office and mixed-use applications, intelligent controls and stable part-load operation are critical to maintaining comfort while managing energy consumption.

Air- and Water-Cooled Chillers Maintain Nine-Year Record

LG’s air-cooled and water-cooled chillers also maintained their nine-year AHRI Performance Award record. Built around LG’s proprietary compressor technology, the chillers are engineered to deliver high part-load efficiency—a key factor in real-world operating conditions where systems rarely run at full load.

Verified Integrated Part Load Value (IPLV) performance supports lifecycle cost calculations and energy modeling for commercial and institutional projects.

Residential Heat Pump Water Heaters Enter AHRI Evaluation

For the first time, LG’s residential water heaters were included in the AHRI evaluation program. The company’s flagship inverter heat pump water heater features a DUAL Inverter compressor and has earned ENERGY STAR certification for energy efficiency.

Designed for low-noise operation and equipped with app-based controls through LG ThinQ™, the unit also offers a Turbo Mode to support higher hot water demand. For plumbing and mechanical contractors expanding into electrification and heat pump water heater installations, certified efficiency and performance verification can help support rebate qualification and homeowner confidence.

“Recognition from AHRI across multiple product categories reflects the consistent performance characteristics of LG’s HVAC portfolio,” said James Lee, President of the LG ES Company. “This acknowledgement highlights disciplined approach to product development, validation and quality management, as well as our ongoing efforts to deliver reliable and energy-efficient HVAC solutions for customers in diverse operating environments.”