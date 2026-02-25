mSupply Appoints Jeff Burwell as First Vice President of Merchandising

The goal is to create tighter coordination between category management and ecommerce execution, ensuring contractors and trade customers see consistent pricing, accurate product data and streamlined purchasing experiences whether buying in-branch or online.

“Jeff has a proven track record of building high-performing teams, optimizing complex product assortments and delivering sustainable margin growth,” said Bryce Koch, Senior Vice President of Digital Innovation. “His expertise at the intersection of merchandising and digital commerce will accelerate our ability to deliver a unified, customer-first experience across all channels.”

Experience in B2B Distribution and High-Velocity Ecommerce

Burwell brings more than a decade of experience leading merchandising, category strategy and ecommerce initiatives within large, complex organizations. His background includes B2B distribution environments, regulated product categories, private-label development and high-velocity ecommerce operations.

Most recently, he served as Vice President of Operations and Merchandising at Supply Chimp, where he led cross-functional teams and oversaw vendor negotiations, pricing strategy, assortment planning and service-level performance.

He previously held senior leadership roles at Ferguson Enterprises and Build.com, directing major digital merchandising initiatives, overseeing private-label programs and improving product taxonomy, pricing structures and on-site customer experience across large ecommerce platforms.

Building a Scalable Merchandising Function

At mSupply, Burwell will focus on establishing processes, recruiting talent and developing systems that support scalable growth. The company says the move is part of a broader effort to strengthen operational alignment and drive long-term margin performance.

“This is an incredible opportunity to build something from the ground up and shape how we bring products to market across every channel,” Burwell said. “mSupply is uniquely positioned to lead the industry, and I’m excited to help drive a merchandising strategy that delivers real value for our customers.”