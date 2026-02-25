mSupply Appoints Jeff Burwell as First Vice President of Merchandising
Key Highlights
• Newly created VP role signals deeper investment in merchandising strategy and digital alignment
• Focus on pricing, private-label development and product data accuracy across HVAC and plumbing categories
• Leadership experience spans B2B distribution, ecommerce optimization and large-scale vendor negotiations
ST. LOUIS, MO — mSupply, a North American distributor of appliance, HVAC and plumbing parts and equipment, has appointed Jeff Burwell as its first Vice President of Merchandising.
New Role Unifies Category Strategy and Channel Execution
As Vice President of Merchandising, Burwell is responsible for building and leading mSupply’s merchandising function. His focus includes assortment planning, vendor strategy, pricing architecture and digital product presentation across all channels.
The goal is to create tighter coordination between category management and ecommerce execution, ensuring contractors and trade customers see consistent pricing, accurate product data and streamlined purchasing experiences whether buying in-branch or online.
“Jeff has a proven track record of building high-performing teams, optimizing complex product assortments and delivering sustainable margin growth,” said Bryce Koch, Senior Vice President of Digital Innovation. “His expertise at the intersection of merchandising and digital commerce will accelerate our ability to deliver a unified, customer-first experience across all channels.”
Experience in B2B Distribution and High-Velocity Ecommerce
Burwell brings more than a decade of experience leading merchandising, category strategy and ecommerce initiatives within large, complex organizations. His background includes B2B distribution environments, regulated product categories, private-label development and high-velocity ecommerce operations.
Most recently, he served as Vice President of Operations and Merchandising at Supply Chimp, where he led cross-functional teams and oversaw vendor negotiations, pricing strategy, assortment planning and service-level performance.
He previously held senior leadership roles at Ferguson Enterprises and Build.com, directing major digital merchandising initiatives, overseeing private-label programs and improving product taxonomy, pricing structures and on-site customer experience across large ecommerce platforms.
Building a Scalable Merchandising Function
At mSupply, Burwell will focus on establishing processes, recruiting talent and developing systems that support scalable growth. The company says the move is part of a broader effort to strengthen operational alignment and drive long-term margin performance.
“This is an incredible opportunity to build something from the ground up and shape how we bring products to market across every channel,” Burwell said. “mSupply is uniquely positioned to lead the industry, and I’m excited to help drive a merchandising strategy that delivers real value for our customers.”