Ladder Safety Takes Center Stage as Werner Celebrates Decade of Partnership With ALI

ITASCA, IL — Werner®, a global manufacturer of ladders and climbing and fall protection equipment, marks its 10th consecutive year advancing ladder safety nationwide in partnership with the American Ladder Institute (ALI).

Observed each March, National Ladder Safety Month is a coordinated effort to reduce ladder-related injuries through education and training. According to CDC/NIOSH data, more than 500,000 people are treated annually for ladder-related injuries in the United States, with more than 300 fatalities each year.

Ten Years Of Research-Driven Safety Leadership

Recognized nationally by ALI, Ladder Safety Month challenges employers and ladder users to reassess safety practices, strengthen work-at-height standards, and reinforce training protocols.

Werner applies field research, engineering analysis, and product testing to design equipment that meets higher safety standards. That same data-driven approach informs its practical training programs, jobsite education initiatives, and digital safety resources used across construction, industrial, and maintenance environments.

“Safety is a shared responsibility across every worksite,” said Amanda Henson, Vice President of Marketing at Werner. “Every ladder user must be trained on proper selection, inspection, setup, and climbing practices. Our engineering and technical teams design products and training programs based on real-world jobsite data and rigorous testing. March reinforces the message, but our commitment to education and prevention drives our work year-round.”

March Webinar Series Focuses On Safer Climbing Practices

As part of the 2026 campaign, ALI’s March webinar series will spotlight five weekly safety themes:

Week One: Choosing the Right Ladder

Week Two: Check Before You Climb

Week Three: Set It Up Safely

Week Four: Climb Safely, Work Safely

Week Five: Safe Steps with Step Stools

Werner will host “Climb Safely, Work Safely” on Tuesday, March 24 at 11:00 a.m. EST. The session will address behaviors and jobsite decisions that prevent falls, including overreaching risks, proper body positioning, safe transitions on and off ladders, and use of accessories such as levelers and stabilizers to improve footing and reduce movement on uneven surfaces.

Training, Digital Tools, And Jobsite Engagement

Werner provides national and local training programs delivered on jobsites, in classroom environments, and online. With ladders consistently ranking among OSHA’s Top 10 most cited violations, accessible and practical training remains a priority for contractors and safety managers.

Expanded March safety initiatives include:

Enhanced Ladder Safety Landing Page featuring new videos, free online training courses, and registration for on-site training events.

Four New Safety Videos released weekly: The Right Ladder Changes Everything Know Before You Climb Set It Up Right — Every Time Climb Safely. Work Safely

New Digital Ladder Inspection Form allowing teams to conduct inspections via smartphone or tablet and document ladder condition in real time, with reports emailed directly to safety leadership.

Occupational Health & Safety Podcast Appearance featuring WERNER engineering leadership discussing best practices.

Partnership With Ally Safety to expand ladder safety education across digital and social platforms.

Distributor Toolkit with ready-to-use logos, website banners, and social content to extend Ladder Safety Month messaging through partner networks.

Contractors, safety managers, and distributors can access National Ladder Safety Month training and resources at wernerco.com/safety.