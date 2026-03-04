Angi Expands AI Strategy with ChatGPT App Integration

DENVER, CO — As more homeowners begin home improvement projects by asking AI assistants what to do—and what it will cost—Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) has launched an app inside ChatGPT designed to convert those early-stage questions into real service requests.

The new integration allows homeowners to move directly from a project conversation in ChatGPT to connecting with a local skilled pro through Angi’s marketplace. The company says it is among the first home services platforms to create a fully AI-guided path from initial inquiry to project scoping and pro matching.

Turning AI Conversations Into Qualified Service Requests

Instead of navigating multiple websites, many homeowners now begin projects by asking AI assistants for recommendations, scope guidance and ballpark pricing. The Angi app within ChatGPT captures that early intent and channels it toward action.

“Homeowners are starting projects differently. Instead of searching multiple websites, many now begin by asking an AI assistant what to do and what it may cost,” said Angie Hicks, co-founder of Angi. “Having our app in ChatGPT turns those conversations from recommendations into real-world action—helping homeowners understand their project, set expectations and connect with the right skilled pro. By pairing AI guidance with Angi’s trusted network and 30 years of home services experience, we’re simplifying how people find and hire pros so more home projects get done well.”

When a user clicks on a pro recommendation or requests a quote, they are directed to Angi’s platform to continue the process.

AI Helper Translates Homeowner Language Into Pro-Ready Scope

Once inside Angi, homeowners interact with the company’s AI Helper, introduced in June 2025. Built on three decades of marketplace data and home services experience, AI Helper allows users to describe issues in their own words. The system then converts those descriptions into structured service requests aligned with how contractors prefer to receive job information.

The platform continues guiding homeowners through the hiring process, setting expectations upfront and helping reduce mismatches between customer requests and contractor capabilities—a common friction point in digital lead generation.

Data Shows Higher Quote Requests and Completion Rates

According to Angi, AI-driven engagement is producing measurable gains.

Users who begin their project using AI Helper are three times more likely to request a quote compared to traditional browsing users. In addition, homeowners who start with AI Helper are 25% more likely to report that their project was completed successfully.

For contractors, that suggests stronger pre-qualified intent and better-defined scopes before first contact.

Expanding AI Across the Home Services Marketplace

The ChatGPT app marks the latest expansion of Angi’s AI strategy, following the 2025 rollout of AI Helper. The company says it will continue investing in AI tools that meet homeowners earlier in the decision-making cycle while streamlining how they connect with skilled pros.

To connect with Angi inside ChatGPT, users select “Apps” from the ChatGPT sidebar and search for Angi. From there, they can begin asking project-related questions and receive guided recommendations tied directly to Angi’s pro network.

To learn more, visit www.angi.com.