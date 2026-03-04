PHCC and ACCA Form Strategic Alliance to Strengthen Plumbing and HVACR Industries

FALLS CHURCH, VA — The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association (PHCC) and the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA), the nation’s leading trade groups for plumbing and HVACR professionals, have launched a strategic collaboration to strengthen the contracting industry and deliver greater value to their members.

Aligning to Advance Contractor Interests

PHCC and ACCA have long worked to support contractors’ business growth. This new partnership allows both organizations to coordinate resources, programs, and advocacy efforts while maintaining their independent identities. The collaboration focuses on expanding benefits, education, workforce development, and legislative support for members in the plumbing, heating, and cooling sectors.

“This strategic collaboration with ACCA will support growth for the plumbing and HVACR industry,” said PHCC CEO Cindy Sheridan. “Because we share similar missions and goals, it makes sense to work more closely together—using our resources more strategically and effectively, while preserving the strengths of each organization.”

Joint Efforts to Benefit Members

A Steering Committee of volunteer leaders from both organizations is identifying opportunities for collaboration across key areas, including events, education, workforce development, and legislative partnerships. In the short term, the two associations are coordinating on upcoming events and advocacy initiatives:

PHCC and ACCA members will receive special registration discounts for each other’s major events. PHCC members can save on the ACCA 2026 Conference (March 15–18), while ACCA members can attend the PHCC Legislative Conference (May 5–6) at a reduced rate.

ACCA advocacy leaders will actively participate in PHCC’s Legislative Conference in 2026 and 2027, strengthening collective voice and influence.

“ACCA’s job is simple—we work every day to make contractors’ lives better,” said ACCA President and CEO Barton James. “Collaborating with PHCC amplifies our reach, delivers more practical value, and provides members with stronger advocacy and resources. This partnership is all about helping contractors succeed, lead, and grow their businesses.”

The strategic collaboration underscores both organizations’ commitment to advancing the plumbing and HVACR industries, ensuring contractors have the tools, training, and legislative support to thrive in a competitive and evolving market.

To learn more visit the ACCA at www.acca.org/home and the PHCC at www.phccweb.org.