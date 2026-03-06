Tweet Garot Mechanical Expands Upper Peninsula Presence with Prime Specialty Contracting Acquisition

GREEN BAY, WI and MARQUETTE, MI — Tweet Garot Mechanical has acquired Prime Specialty Contracting, a full-service mechanical, plumbing, HVAC and custom metal fabrication contractor with offices in Marquette and Escanaba, Michigan. The acquisition strengthens Tweet Garot’s growing statewide presence and establishes the company as a leading mechanical contractor in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Prime Specialty Contracting operates through three divisions—Prime Mechanical Contracting, Prime Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, and Prime Welding & Fabrication—serving residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the region.

"I've known Prime’s founder Cory Bushong for many years, and I've watched him build something truly unique," stated Tweet Garot Chairman and CEO, Christopher Howald. "In just six years, Cory and his team have built a business and a culture that stand out in this industry. We didn't pursue Prime because of geography alone—we pursued them because of the people, the reputation, and the values they've established. Together, we believe we can create the dominant destination for both employees and customers in Upper Michigan."

Acquisition Expands Mechanical Contracting Capabilities in the Upper Peninsula

The addition of Prime Specialty Contracting expands Tweet Garot’s mechanical contracting capabilities across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, bringing additional strength in plumbing, HVAC systems, and custom welding and metal fabrication.

Both the Marquette and Escanaba facilities will remain open and fully operational as part of the combined organization.

Founder Cory Bushong to Continue Leading Prime Team

Prime founder Cory Bushong will remain with the company permanently and continue leading the team of approximately 90 employees.

"When I started Prime in 2019, the goal was always to build something our team and community could be proud of," stated Bushong. "Partnering with Tweet Garot gives us the resources, technology, and scale to take that vision even further—without changing what makes us who we are. I'm excited for what this means for our employees, our customers, and the Upper Peninsula."

Shared Focus on Culture, Workforce and Customer Relationships

Leadership from both companies emphasized the strong cultural alignment between the two contractor organizations, particularly in areas such as workforce development, customer service and long-term industry growth.

Tweet Garot President and COO Hope Voigt added, "The synergies between our organizations are natural. We share the same commitment to culture, employee development, and customer relationships. With Prime's deep roots in the UP and Tweet Garot's resources and technology platform, we're positioned to offer something no one else in the region can match."

The acquisition closed in February 2026. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

