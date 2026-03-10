Veolia, NAWC Highlight Water Infrastructure as Economic Engine

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Veolia and the National Association of Water Companies released a new white paper, Beyond 2050: The Economic Imperative of Water Infrastructure Investment, making the case that strategic investment in water systems is a critical driver of economic growth and community resilience. The report serves as a practical guide for municipal, local government, and utility leaders to fund, modernize, and secure US water systems for the long term.

Investing in Water Delivers Economic and Workforce Benefits

The white paper underscores that water infrastructure investment produces significant economic returns, while failing to act carries steep societal costs. Without modernization, annual costs from deteriorating systems are projected to be seven times higher by 2039. With roughly one-third of the US water workforce eligible to retire within the next decade and 240,000 water main breaks occurring each year, proactive investment is framed not as optional, but essential.

Research highlighted in the report shows that every $1 invested in water restoration can generate up to $4 in economic activity, and each $1 billion invested supports approximately 28,500 jobs, emphasizing both immediate and long-term benefits for communities.

A case in point is South Bend, Indiana’s “Smart Sewers” project. A $7 million investment in advanced sensors and analytics reduced sewer overflow by more than 1 billion gallons annually and is projected to cut the city’s long-term capital costs by nearly $500 million.

Innovation and Strategic Action Are Key

“The challenges facing our water systems are significant, but they are also solvable,” said Karine Rougé, Executive Vice President of Strategic Transformations for Veolia in North America. “This white paper is a blueprint for action. By embracing innovation—from AI-powered analytics to smarter, scalable designs—we can build the resilient and secure water future our communities need and deserve.”

“This report reframes the conversation around water from an operational cost to a strategic economic driver,” said Robert F. Powelson, President and CEO of NAWC. “Investing in water reliability is a direct investment in a community’s economic future, creating jobs and providing the foundation for business growth. ‘Beyond 2050’ is a call to action for policymakers to embrace this economic imperative and lead the way on modernization.”

Practical Solutions for Leaders Today

The white paper provides a clear roadmap for decision-makers, showing how technology, innovative financing, and strategic public-private partnerships can deliver practical, scalable solutions for building future-ready water systems.

“Beyond 2050” offers leaders a framework to make the business case for investment, strengthen infrastructure resilience, and secure a water-smart future for generations to come.

To download the full whitepaper, visit info.veolianorthamerica.com/beyond-2050-the-new-blueprint-for-water-resilience-veolia#download-white-paper.