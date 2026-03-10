Andrew Kelso to Succeed Mark Kuntz as CEO of Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US
Key Highlights
-
Leadership transition: Longtime METUS CEO Mark Kuntz will retire March 31 after 16 years leading growth in VRF and heat pump technologies
-
Industry milestones: Kuntz helped secure major national accounts, launch the Mitsubishi Electric–Trane joint venture and expand US engineering capabilities
-
Next chapter: COO Andrew Kelso will take over as CEO, focusing on continued growth in all-climate heat pump solutions and contractor partnerships
SUWANEE, GA — Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS) announced that Chief Executive Officer Mark Kuntz will retire March 31, 2026, concluding nearly two decades of leadership that helped expand the adoption of ductless, ducted and VRF heat pump systems across the US market.
Andrew Kelso, currently Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Kuntz as CEO. Kuntz will remain in an advisory role during the transition, working with company leadership, distributors, contractors and other partners to support a smooth handoff.
Leadership That Helped Drive VRF and Heat Pump Growth
Kuntz concludes a 16-year career with METUS marked by significant growth and expansion of variable-capacity HVAC technologies in commercial and residential applications.
During his tenure, Kuntz helped bring the first Target store installation of CITY MULTI® VRF systems to market and secured the company’s first major national account with Kroger Co. He also oversaw the formation of the Mitsubishi Electric–Ingersoll Rand (Trane) joint venture in 2018 that created Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US.
Kuntz additionally led the creation of the company’s Solutions Design Center, expanding US-focused engineering capabilities, and initiated development of the METUS Business Operating System as part of a values-based LEAN transformation.
“I have been incredibly fortunate to work with a very talented team at METUS. Through their expertise and our shared commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, we’ve built a company that has helped change the course of the HVAC industry,” said Kuntz. “I’m deeply grateful to everyone on the METUS team for making that success possible, and I look forward to seeing them continue to grow, lead, and deliver meaningful impact for our customers and the industry.”
Industry Advocacy and Policy Engagement
Beyond company operations, Kuntz has been an active advocate for the adoption of all-climate, variable-capacity heat pump technology.
He represented METUS on Capitol Hill, supporting policies designed to accelerate electrification and heat pump deployment, including federal rebate and tax credit programs. Kuntz also played a role in industry discussions around the transition to A2L refrigerants, working with policymakers and stakeholders to help ensure a commercially viable transition for manufacturers and distributors.
“It’s amazing what Mark and his team have achieved over the last 16-plus years. His leadership and steadfast commitments to innovation, persistence and operational excellence have redefined what’s possible not only at METUS but across our entire family of companies,” said Mike Corbo, Executive Officer, Chief Representative of the Americas Region and President & CEO of Mitsubishi Electric US, Holdings. “I know I speak for everyone who has worked with and around Mark when I say how thankful we are for his tireless efforts to demonstrate that better is always possible.”
Kelso Steps In to Lead Next Phase
Kelso brings experience across finance and operations to the CEO role, along with familiarity with the company’s distributor and contractor network.
He joined METUS in 2018 as chief financial officer and was promoted to chief operating officer in 2022. Having worked closely with Kuntz during a period of significant expansion, Kelso will focus on continuing the company’s growth in all-climate heat pump solutions.
“METUS is entering its next phase from a position of strength. Thanks to Mark’s leadership and the work of our team, we have the right strategy, capabilities, and culture in place to continue expanding our leadership in all-climate HVAC solutions,” said Kelso. “I am committed to building on that momentum as we move forward.”
