Andrew Kelso to Succeed Mark Kuntz as CEO of Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US

Kuntz additionally led the creation of the company’s Solutions Design Center, expanding US-focused engineering capabilities, and initiated development of the METUS Business Operating System as part of a values-based LEAN transformation.

“I have been incredibly fortunate to work with a very talented team at METUS. Through their expertise and our shared commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, we’ve built a company that has helped change the course of the HVAC industry,” said Kuntz. “I’m deeply grateful to everyone on the METUS team for making that success possible, and I look forward to seeing them continue to grow, lead, and deliver meaningful impact for our customers and the industry.”

Industry Advocacy and Policy Engagement

Beyond company operations, Kuntz has been an active advocate for the adoption of all-climate, variable-capacity heat pump technology.

He represented METUS on Capitol Hill, supporting policies designed to accelerate electrification and heat pump deployment, including federal rebate and tax credit programs. Kuntz also played a role in industry discussions around the transition to A2L refrigerants, working with policymakers and stakeholders to help ensure a commercially viable transition for manufacturers and distributors.

“It’s amazing what Mark and his team have achieved over the last 16-plus years. His leadership and steadfast commitments to innovation, persistence and operational excellence have redefined what’s possible not only at METUS but across our entire family of companies,” said Mike Corbo, Executive Officer, Chief Representative of the Americas Region and President & CEO of Mitsubishi Electric US, Holdings. “I know I speak for everyone who has worked with and around Mark when I say how thankful we are for his tireless efforts to demonstrate that better is always possible.”

Kelso Steps In to Lead Next Phase