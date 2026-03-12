Grove Mountain Partners Backs Team First Platform for Plumbing Excellence

ATLANTA, GA — Grove Mountain Partners, an Atlanta-based private equity firm specializing in home and specialty business services, has launched Team First Home Services, LLC (“Team First”), a residential services platform focused on plumbing, sewer, water, and related home services.

Experienced Leadership Guides Growth Strategy

Team First will be led by Mike Bornhorst, an industry veteran with a history of scaling home services businesses. As CEO, Bornhorst will oversee platform growth, emphasizing partnerships with established home services companies in key regional markets. His experience includes leadership roles at ADT, Culligan, DirectBuy, and Citrin.

“Plumbing is an essential, resilient sector and represents one of the most attractive areas within home services,” said Bornhorst. “Team First is built on a people-first approach — investing in technicians, supporting owners, and delivering exceptional service to customers. Our initial investments exemplify everything we are looking for in prospective partnerships: local companies with a strong culture of taking care of customers and employees. We are proud to welcome them as the foundation of our platform.”

Local Partnerships Form Platform Foundation

Team First’s launch includes partnerships with:

Biagi Plumbing — Lake Forest, Illinois

Mainline Plumbing, AC & Electric — Pompano Beach, Florida

Halls Rooter & Plumbing — Midland, Texas

Each partner is known in its market for technical excellence, reliability, and customer care. They share common values: empowering employees, investing in technician development, and providing top-tier, customer-first service. These partnerships form the core of Team First’s strategy to build a leading plumbing-focused home services platform.

“Biagi Plumbing has earned the trust of homeowners across the North Shore with a commitment to quality service and professionalism,” said Stephen Fraser, Chairman of Team First Home Services and Partner at Grove Mountain Partners. “Mainline and Halls are similarly strong operators in their respective markets, and together they represent the type of high-integrity teams we want to partner with as we build a best-in-class home services platform under Mike’s leadership.”

Focused on People and Growth

Team First emphasizes a people-first strategy: supporting technicians, enabling owner-partners, and delivering reliable service to homeowners. The platform is positioned to expand through partnerships with high-integrity operators across the US, strengthening the plumbing and home services sector while providing career growth for technicians.

For more information, visit TeamFirstHomeServices.com.