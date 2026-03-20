Coakley & Williams Construction Named ABC 2026 Contractor of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Associated Builders and Contractors has named Coakley & Williams Construction (CWC), Bethesda, Maryland, as its 2026 Contractor of the Year. The award was presented March 19 at the 36th annual Excellence in Construction® Awards Gala during ABC Convention 2026 in Salt Lake City.

The Contractor of the Year award recognizes an ABC member company for corporate integrity and a demonstrated commitment to safety performance, workforce development and delivering high-quality construction services.

“Coakley & Williams Construction creates the exceptional places and spaces in and around our nation’s capital where people live, learn, work and thrive,” said 2026 Chair of the ABC National Board of Directors Thomas “Murph” Murphy, Vice President, Power & Construction Group, Scottsville, New York. “There are few contractors with roots that run as deep within ABC. The 65-year member is a prime example of the merit shop philosophy, evidenced by the company’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of health, safety and quality, delivering maximum value to clients and communities, investing in employee development and continually defending a fair and open construction marketplace.

“I am honored to extend heartfelt congratulations to the entire CWC team for exemplifying what it means to be an ABC contractor of choice and a trusted partner for construction services," said Murphy. "ABC is a stronger association thanks to members like CWC.”

Diverse Project Portfolio Across Key Markets

Founded in 1961, Coakley & Williams Construction is a general contractor generating nearly $300 million in annual revenue. The company serves a wide range of sectors, including life sciences, multifamily housing, K-12 and higher education, industrial, municipal, hospitality and corporate interiors.

With more than 160 employees, CWC provides a full range of construction services and maintains a strong focus on sustainable building practices.

Long-Term Commitment to Safety and Workforce Development

The Contractor of the Year is selected by ABC’s National Executive Committee based on alignment with the association’s core values, including safety, quality and workforce investment.

CWC holds ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor credential and has participated in the STEP® Health and Safety Management System for more than 20 years—demonstrating a sustained commitment to jobsite safety, employee training and continuous improvement.

To learn more visit coakleywilliams.com.