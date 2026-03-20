Zoeller Pump Company Joins PHCC as Corporate Partner

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) has named Zoeller Pump Company as its newest Corporate Partner, expanding resources and support available to plumbing and HVAC contractors nationwide.

Zoeller Pump Company brings decades of experience in sump, effluent, sewage, grinder and battery backup pump systems for residential and commercial applications. The partnership connects PHCC members with a manufacturer focused on reliability, serviceability and real-world jobsite performance.

Alignment on Training, Advocacy and Industry Growth

“PHCC is excited to welcome Zoeller Pump Company as a Corporate Partner,” said Cindy Sheridan, CEO, PHCC—National Association. “Their longstanding dedication to quality and contractor support aligns seamlessly with PHCC’s mission to empower plumbing and HVAC professionals through education, advocacy, and connections.”

Through the partnership, Zoeller will collaborate with PHCC on training programs, industry events and initiatives aimed at strengthening the skilled trades pipeline.

Focus on Workforce Development and Long-Term Value

Zoeller’s emphasis on American manufacturing, product reliability and customer support mirrors the priorities of PHCC contractors working in the field. The company’s involvement is expected to support workforce development efforts while delivering practical value to contractors through education and engagement.

“We are proud to continue our support of PHCC and the meaningful work they do every day.” Said Billy Stutz, Zoeller’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Their commitment to strengthening our industry directly aligns with Zoeller’s values and we’re honored to play a part in helping to expand their impact.”

Corporate Partners Drive Industry Progress

PHCC Corporate Partners play a key role in advancing the association’s mission by supporting innovation, promoting workforce development and helping deliver tools, training and connections that contractors rely on to grow their businesses.

For more information about partner and sponsorship programs, contact PHCC Vice President of Business Development Elicia Magruder at [email protected].