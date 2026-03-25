Franklin Electric Names Bryan Duffy to Lead Industrial Distribution Segment

In the role, Duffy will lead commercial strategy for the Industrial Distribution segment, overseeing business development efforts and supporting contractors, distributors and end users across North America.

His appointment reflects Franklin Electric’s continued investment in experienced leadership to better serve customers in demanding applications, from municipal water systems to commercial and industrial jobsites.

Deep Industry Experience Across Key Markets

Duffy brings nearly 30 years of experience in the pumping industry, with a background that spans municipal water and wastewater, industrial and process water, commercial HVAC and construction dewatering.

He previously held business development and management roles within Franklin Electric, where he played a key role in building the company’s industrial vertical turbine pump business.

Engineering Knowledge Meets Commercial Strategy

“Bryan is an exceptional candidate to lead our Industrial Distribution team into the future,” said Travis Bradley, Senior Business Unit Director of Industrial & Engineered Systems. “He offers our customers a balanced approach to supporting their needs, with extensive business development experience coupled with a deep knowledge of pump engineering. His commitment to elevating the customer experience is an incredible asset to our company.”

Duffy’s combination of technical expertise and market knowledge positions him to support contractors and distributors navigating increasingly complex system requirements and project demands.

Supporting Customers Across North America

Based in Lubbock, Texas, Duffy will work from his home office while supporting Industrial Distribution customers throughout the United States and Canada.

His leadership will focus on aligning product strategy with field needs, helping customers identify the right pumping solutions while driving long-term growth across Franklin Electric’s industrial portfolio.

To learn more, visit www.franklin-electric.com.