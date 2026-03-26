Fluid Solutions Invests in New Alabama HQ to Scale Turnkey Fluid System Capabilities

BIRMINGHAM, AL — Fluid Solutions is expanding its operations in the Greater Birmingham Region with a new, larger corporate headquarters in Irondale, Ala., a move aimed at increasing capacity for complex fluid system design, integration, and support.

The company, which provides turnkey fluid systems for fuel, water, fire protection, and storage applications, is investing several million dollars into the new facility while adding and retaining 49 high-wage jobs.

“This new facility represents a major investment in both our company’s growth and the City of Irondale,” said Fluid Solutions President & Owner Thomas Goodwin. “As we approach our 20th year, we’re excited to expand our operations, better serve our customers, create opportunities, and be part of a community that’s clearly on the rise.”

Expanded Facility Supports Complex System Integration

The new headquarters, located at 2601 Commerce Blvd., is currently undergoing renovation, with completion expected in late October 2026. The expanded footprint is designed to support increased demand for integrated fluid systems across a range of applications, including fuel distribution, water supply, and fire protection.

Fluid Solutions operates across varied public- and private-sector projects, many of which require highly engineered, mission-critical systems.

According to Fluid Solutions CEO Austin Treglown, “We serve a wide range of industries—including government and defense, commercial, private sector, and international projects. Thanks to our location in the Birmingham region, we have both logistical access to our customers and the top design and engineering talent we need to continue our growth.”

Regional Location Strengthens Project Delivery

The Birmingham region continues to serve as a strategic base for contractors and system integrators, offering access to skilled labor, engineering talent, and transportation infrastructure.

Fluid Solutions has operated in the region since 2007, supporting projects across the US and internationally. The company’s team regularly deploys to remote and complex job sites, delivering installation, testing, and service for fluid handling systems.

Investment Brings Jobs and Long-Term Growth

Local officials say the expansion reflects continued momentum in the Irondale market and broader Jefferson County area.

“Fluid Solutions represents the kind of forward-thinking, globally impactful company we’re proud to have in Irondale for its continued growth. Creating and retaining nearly 50 high-quality jobs strengthens our local economy and creates real opportunity for families in our community. We’re encouraged by the impact this news will have on our workforce and our future, as this momentum continues to position Irondale as a destination for high-quality jobs and investment,” said Irondale Mayor James D. Stewart, Jr.

The Birmingham Business Alliance worked with Fluid Solutions and Jefferson County to support the expansion decision.

According to Jefferson County Economic Development Advisor Jefferson Traywick, “This homegrown company has done work in more than 150 countries and has become an important part of Jefferson County’s business community. We are excited about their growth into the City of Irondale and honored that they are committed to growing their company here.”

Positioned for Continued Expansion

With the new headquarters, Fluid Solutions is positioning itself to take on larger and more complex projects while continuing to expand its service offerings.

“Fluid Solutions’ decision to invest in a new headquarters in Irondale is a strong vote of confidence in the Greater Birmingham Region,” said Birmingham Business Alliance President & CEO Steve Ammons. “This project reflects the kind of growth we’re working to accelerate—high-wage jobs, continued investment, and companies choosing to scale here because of our business climate, workforce, and regional partnerships.”

To learn more, visit www.fluidsllc.com.