Hills Distribution Expands Northeast Footprint with Bender Plumbing Supply Partnership

MERIDEN, CT — Hills Distribution has partnered with Bender Plumbing Supply, a Connecticut-based distributor of plumbing and HVAC products, expanding its footprint and strengthening supply chain support for contractors across the Northeast.

The addition brings a well-established, contractor-focused distributor into the Hills platform, increasing access to inventory, local expertise and service capabilities in a key regional market.

Partnership Expands Contractor Access to Inventory and Service

Bender Plumbing Supply operates six locations across Connecticut, serving trade professionals with a full range of plumbing and HVAC products, along with showroom offerings that support both contractors and their customers.

For contractors, the partnership is expected to enhance product availability, streamline sourcing and maintain the local relationships that drive day-to-day business.

"Hills Distribution is pleased to welcome Bender Plumbing Supply to our growing platform of like-minded, customer-focused distributors," said Ron LaBusch, CEO of Hills Distribution.

Local Leadership and Culture Remain in Place

Max Bender will continue as President, working alongside the existing leadership team to guide operations and maintain the company’s established customer-first approach.

That continuity is a key factor for contractors who rely on consistent service, knowledgeable counter support and long-standing relationships.

“When we considered the next chapter for our business, it was critical to find a partner who shared our values and respected what has made Bender successful for nearly 80 years," said Max Bender. "Hills Distribution and Grove Mountain Partners stood out for their integrity, long-term mindset and commitment to supporting our people, customers and brand. We are confident they are the right partner to help us continue building on our legacy.”

Platform Strategy Focused on Contractors and Regional Strength

With the addition of Bender Plumbing Supply, Hills Distribution now includes Plimpton & Hills, Coastal Supply Group, RJ Murray Company and Bender Plumbing Supply. Together, the companies operate across the Northeast with a shared focus on supporting contractors through strong local relationships, deep inventory positions and high service levels.

"We are delighted to partner with a company that reflects the same principles that define Hills Distribution—integrity, service and a long-term commitment to customers and associates," said Stephen Fraser, Chairman of Hills Distribution and partner at Grove Mountain Partners. "Bender has built an outstanding business over decades, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth as part of the platform.”

Ongoing Growth Strategy Targets Like-Minded Distributors

Hills Distribution continues to pursue partnerships with plumbing and HVAC distributors that prioritize customer service, employee culture and long-term growth.

For contractors, the strategy points to continued expansion of supply options backed by localized service and regional scale.

To learn more visit hills-distribution.com.