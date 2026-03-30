Armstrong Fluid Technology Names Danilo Elez CEO to Drive Next Phase of Growth

TORONTO, CANADA — Armstrong Fluid Technology has appointed Danilo Elez as Chief Executive Officer, positioning the company for continued growth in intelligent fluid flow and building system performance.

Elez steps into the role as contractors and building owners place increasing emphasis on energy efficiency, system integration and lifecycle performance across mechanical systems.

Leadership Focused on System-Level Performance and Growth

Armstrong’s core differentiation—system-level fluid flow expertise—connects design, equipment and analytics to improve performance across the entire lifecycle of a building. That approach aligns closely with the industry’s shift toward integrated mechanical systems and data-driven optimization.

Elez will lead the company’s next phase of growth, with a focus on expanding these capabilities and delivering measurable performance improvements for customers.

Industry Experience Spans HVAC and Building Technologies

Elez brings leadership experience from across the HVAC and building technologies sector, including senior roles at Trane, KONE and Johnson Controls. His background includes leading global organizations and integrating engineered systems with services and digital tools.

That experience supports Armstrong’s direction toward combining hydronic systems, controls and analytics into more complete solutions for contractors and building operators.

Driving Efficiency and Decarbonization Across Building Systems

Armstrong’s technologies support mechanical infrastructure in commercial buildings and mission-critical environments worldwide. The company’s focus on energy optimization and system performance is increasingly tied to broader industry goals around sustainability and decarbonization.

Elez’s leadership is expected to accelerate those efforts, particularly as contractors and engineers look for ways to reduce energy consumption while maintaining system reliability.

Long-Term Strategy Backed by Private Ownership

Founded in 1934, Armstrong remains privately held, allowing the company to take a long-term approach to innovation and customer value. Its strategy centers on continuous improvement in system performance, supported by investments in technology, training and product development.

Elez holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and undergraduate degrees in Industrial Engineering and Economics from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. A Fulbright Scholar, he brings a global perspective shaped by international experience.

For more information, visit www.armstrongfluidtechnology.com.