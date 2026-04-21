ASA Honors Coburn Supply’s Christy Maloney with 2026 Woman of the Year Award

ITASCA, IL — The American Supply Association (ASA) has named Coburn Supply Vice President Christy Maloney as the recipient of the 2026 ASA Alice A. Martin Woman of the Year Award, recognizing her leadership, industry impact, and commitment to advancing women across the PHCP-PVF channel.

Maloney brings decades of leadership experience spanning distribution, finance, and industry engagement. Since joining Coburn Supply in 2011, she has played a key role in strengthening operations and supporting workforce development, building on earlier experience as Vice President of the Commercial Lending Division at Bank of America.

Long-Term Industry Leadership Backed by Diverse Experience

Maloney’s career path reflects a combination of business leadership and global perspective. Earlier in her career, she managed her family’s expatriate life in Singapore and Buenos Aires, an experience that helped shape her leadership approach and adaptability.

Her connection to the PHCP-PVF industry dates back to her high school and college years, ultimately returning to the channel with a deeper understanding of its long-term opportunities and challenges.

Active Role in Advancing Women Across the Industry

A long-time advocate for professional development and inclusion, Maloney has been deeply involved in ASA’s Women in Industry Division. She has served as Vice Chair (2017–2018), Chair (2019–2020), and currently leads the division’s membership subcommittee.

Her broader industry involvement includes leadership roles with the Southern Wholesalers Association, along with active participation in multiple professional organizations focused on supporting women in the trades and distribution.

Continued Investment in Professional Development and Education

Maloney continues to prioritize ongoing education and leadership development. In 2025, she completed ASA University’s Master of Distribution Management (MDM) program, reinforcing her commitment to continuous improvement and operational excellence.

Her approach reflects a focus on developing both individual leaders and stronger organizations across the channel.

Leadership Style Recognized for Impact and Mentorship

Colleagues consistently point to Maloney’s ability to lead with both purpose and approachability.

“This award recognizes Christy for more than professional excellence—it honors a woman who leads with heart,” shared one industry peer. “She brings joy into every room, makes others feel instantly welcome, and inspires women in leadership by the example she sets each day.”

Another colleague reflected: “From the first time I met her, she made me feel seen. Throughout the years, she has remained supportive, approachable, and a true advocate for women in our industry.”

Industry Recognition Highlights Ongoing Workforce Impact

Maloney was presented with the award during ASA’s Women in Industry Division conference, ELEVATE 2026, held April 7–9 at the Westin Boston Seaport District. The event brought together approximately 400 attendees, including more than 170 first-time participants.

The Woman of the Year Award is named in honor of Alice A. Martin of NIBCO, a longtime advocate for women’s leadership and cofounder of the Rex and Alice A. Martin Foundation.

ASA recognizes Maloney’s contributions as part of a broader effort to strengthen leadership, mentorship, and workforce development across the PHCP-PVF industry.