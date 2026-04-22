ServiceForge Marks 2 Million Trees Planted in Sustainability Initiative

PORTLAND, OR — ServiceForge has surpassed two million trees planted worldwide as part of its ongoing sustainability initiative, a milestone reached ahead of Earth Day 2026 and tied directly to its customer and employee base in the skilled trades.

The company plants one tree each month for every employee and customer, creating a program that scales alongside the businesses it serves. What began as a small initiative has grown into a long-term effort focused on measurable environmental impact.

“This milestone reflects the kind of work we believe in: steady, intentional and rooted in real impact,” said Jane Blanchard, Head of Brand and Marketing for ServiceForge. “In the skilled trades, success isn’t about quick wins; it’s about the slow, human work of strengthening homes, businesses and communities. Planting trees is a natural extension of that mission. It’s a way for us to contribute to something lasting, something that grows alongside the businesses we serve.”

Tree-Planting Program Scales with Contractors and Customers

ServiceForge’s approach ties reforestation directly to business activity, allowing contractors and service companies using the platform to contribute to environmental efforts as they grow.

At scale, the impact of two million trees is significant—equating to approximately 4,000 acres of forest, or roughly 3,000 football fields. The trees are also estimated to remove about 44,000 metric tons of CO₂ annually, comparable to taking roughly 9,500 cars off the road.

Partnerships Target High-Impact Reforestation Areas

To maximize impact, ServiceForge partners with established reforestation organizations focused on areas affected by deforestation, wildfires, and climate-related damage.

These partners include Trees for the Future, Save the Redwoods League, and Friends of Pando, supporting restoration efforts in regions where replanting can deliver long-term environmental benefits.

Sustainability Effort Reflects Broader Skilled Trades Values

ServiceForge positions the initiative as an extension of the skilled trades mindset—focused on fixing problems, improving systems, and delivering long-term value.

“We’re in the business of fixing things,” Blanchard said. “What better way to exemplify that commitment than by planting trees, which clean the air, restore habitats and ultimately make the world a better place.”

Long-Term Program Emphasizes Consistent, Measurable Impact

Rather than a one-time campaign, the tree-planting effort is structured as an ongoing program tied to monthly operations. This approach allows the company and its customers to contribute to sustainability goals in a consistent, trackable way over time.

For more information about ServiceForge and their Giving Back initiative, visit www.serviceforge.com/why-serviceforge/givingback.