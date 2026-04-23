True Blue Mechanical Partners with Rocket Group to Scale Operations in Delaware

That includes support in call center performance, technician training and data-driven marketing—areas that directly impact scheduling efficiency, close rates and overall job profitability.

The company serves residential and commercial customers across northern Delaware, providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality and water heater services.

“True Blue Mechanical's proven track record, quality workmanship, and strong customer relationships position them as the ideal partner to launch our Northeast expansion,” said Victor Rancour, CEO, Rocket Group. “This partnership establishes our foundation in Delaware and creates opportunities for additional growth throughout the region.”

Training, Systems and Scale Aimed at Accelerating Growth

Rocket Group’s model is built around helping established contractors grow faster by standardizing processes and improving operational visibility.

With 203 employees and 142 vehicles across its partner companies, the network provides shared resources that independent contractors typically build on their own over time.

For True Blue Mechanical, the immediate focus is on expanding access to technician training, improving dispatch and scheduling systems, and strengthening marketing performance.

“Joining Rocket Group means our team gains access to resources and training that most independent companies never get to experience,” said Justin Angelo, President of True Blue Mechanical. “For our customers and team, that means better technology, stronger support, and the same service they have always counted on.”

Dealer Relationships and Service Model Remain Unchanged

Despite the partnership, the company will maintain its existing manufacturer relationships and certifications, including its status as a Mitsubishi Electric Diamond Dealer and Rheem Certified Dealer.

Customers will continue working with the same technicians, with added benefits such as expanded scheduling flexibility, broader product options and enhanced warranty support.

Investment Focused on Workforce and Customer Experience

The integration plan prioritizes employee development and customer experience improvements, with long-term investment in the Delaware market.

For contractors watching the consolidation trend, the approach reflects a hybrid model—pairing local ownership and reputation with national-level systems, training and growth infrastructure.

To learn more about True Blue Mechanical visit www.truebluemechanical.com.

To learn more about Rocket Group, visit rocketgroupholdings.com.