Foundral Adds 170-Year Mechanical Contracting Legacy Through A. Hattersley & Sons Acquisition

CHICAGO, IL — Foundral, a platform focused on building and scaling a family of union-backed mechanical contracting companies, has acquired A. Hattersley & Sons, a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based mechanical contractor with roots dating back to 1856. The move expands Foundral’s Midwest presence while adding one of the region’s most established providers of HVAC and piping solutions.

Acquisition Adds Deep Mechanical Contracting Experience

A. Hattersley & Sons serves commercial, industrial and institutional markets through a broad portfolio of mechanical services that includes engineering, project management, system design, installation and ongoing maintenance support.

The company has developed a longstanding reputation for engineering expertise and full-service project delivery, helping customers manage complex mechanical systems while maintaining a partnership-driven approach.

“A. Hattersley & Sons has a prestigious history, a strong sense of technical expertise and a desired, strategic location that makes them an exceptional partner,” said Jason Richards, CEO of Foundral. “Together, we will build on their foundation while investing in the people, capabilities and infrastructure needed to support long-term growth.”

Partnership Focuses on Growth While Preserving Company Identity

Foundral said the acquisition aligns with its approach of supporting growth while allowing partner companies to maintain the culture and operating strengths that built their reputations.

“Foundral’s focus on responsible growth and long-term investment in mechanical services aligns well with what we value as a company,” said Jack Koehne, president and CEO of A. Hattersley & Sons. “We wanted a partner who could help us scale thoughtfully while preserving the craftsmanship, relationships and culture that have defined our success for generations. Foundral is the right fit to carry that legacy forward.”

Expanded Resources Support Larger and More Complex Projects

The addition strengthens Foundral’s growing portfolio of Midwest mechanical contractors. Backed by private equity sponsor McNally Capital, the platform provides partner companies with resources intended to support larger and more complex work while maintaining independent brands and local relationships.

“McNally Capital is excited to welcome A. Hattersley & Sons to Foundral’s portfolio of established mechanical contracting firms,” said Ravi P. Shah, Partner of McNally Capital. “As Foundral continues to support its partner companies in pursuing larger, more complex projects while maintaining their distinct identities and cultures, Hattersley represents a natural addition to the platform. This addition further strengthens an already impressive platform of highly accomplished contractors across the country.”

For more information about A. Hattersley & Sons, visit www.ahattersley.com.

For more information about Foundral, visit www.foundral.com.