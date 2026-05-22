Danforth Raises Nearly $23,000 for Special Olympics New York, Supporting 45 Athletes

TONAWANDA, NY — John W. Danforth Company, one of the largest mechanical contractors in the Northeast, has been recognized by Special Olympics New York for company-wide fundraising and community support efforts that helped raise $22,883 during 2025—enough to support 45 athletes for an entire year.

Representatives from Special Olympics New York recently visited Danforth’s Western New York headquarters to present company leadership with a recognition trophy honoring the company’s partnership and commitment to supporting athletes throughout the state.

Teamwide Effort Drives Fundraising Success

Employees from Danforth’s Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany offices participated in a variety of fundraising and community events throughout the year to support Special Olympics New York athletes and programs.