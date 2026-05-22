Danforth Raises Nearly $23,000 for Special Olympics New York, Supporting 45 Athletes
Key Highlights
- $22,883 raised: Employee fundraising efforts generated enough support for 45 athletes for a full year
- Statewide recognition: Team Danforth earned top honors in New York for cross-regional fundraising
- Support continues: Additional fundraising events and community initiatives are already planned for 2026
TONAWANDA, NY — John W. Danforth Company, one of the largest mechanical contractors in the Northeast, has been recognized by Special Olympics New York for company-wide fundraising and community support efforts that helped raise $22,883 during 2025—enough to support 45 athletes for an entire year.
Representatives from Special Olympics New York recently visited Danforth’s Western New York headquarters to present company leadership with a recognition trophy honoring the company’s partnership and commitment to supporting athletes throughout the state.
Teamwide Effort Drives Fundraising Success
Employees from Danforth’s Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany offices participated in a variety of fundraising and community events throughout the year to support Special Olympics New York athletes and programs.
“We believe in teamwork and in the importance of community. Our Danforth team members from across New York really pulled together to support Special Olympics New York and help athletes from all of the communities where we work and live,” said Danforth CEO Robert Beck. “The athletes from Special Olympics New York are inspirational. We’re happy to play a part in helping them pursue their dreams and to watch them succeed.”
Employees Earn Top Statewide Recognition
Danforth team members participated in multiple fundraising initiatives throughout the year, including Polar Plunge events held in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany.
The company also received additional recognition for its fundraising performance. Deanna Gokey, Senior Procurement Specialist at Danforth, earned Top Individual Fundraiser honors for the Western New York event, while Team Danforth achieved top honors in New York State for cross-regional fundraising and placed second in overall corporate fundraising.
“John W. Danforth Company has shown what’s possible when a company fully embraces inclusion, teamwork and community impact,” said Special Olympics New York President & CEO Stacey Hengsterman. “We are incredibly grateful for Danforth’s continued partnership and for the passion their team brings to supporting our athletes.”
Community Support Efforts Continue Into 2026
Danforth plans to continue supporting Special Olympics New York in 2026 through future Polar Plunge participation and additional fundraising initiatives.
The company recently participated in a team truck-pull event in Eastern New York, while additional efforts are already planned. Krystal Yernye, Marketing Specialist at Danforth’s Western New York headquarters, is also scheduled to participate in the New York City Marathon later this year in support of Special Olympics New York.
Founded in 1884, Danforth employs more than 1,000 people across offices in New York, Ohio and Vermont and works alongside multiple union labor partners throughout the Northeast.
To learn more visit jwdanforth.com.