Grizzly MEP Expands Southeast Presence Through Stegall Mechanical Partnership

ATLANTA, GA — Grizzly MEP (“Grizzly”), a commercial mechanical, electrical and plumbing platform focused on partnering with founder-led businesses, has expanded its footprint through a new partnership with Stegall Mechanical (“Stegall”), a provider of MEP services serving commercial customers throughout Alabama and the broader Southeast.

Founded in 1957, Stegall brings nearly seven decades of experience and operates as an integrated three-division platform across plumbing, HVAC and electrical services. The company serves customers across industrial, utility, education, healthcare, food and hospitality, retail, and property markets.

“Partnering with Stegall is the logical next step in Grizzly’s evolution as we expand our geographic footprint and uncover additional opportunities to drive value across our platform,” said John Adams, Chief Executive Officer of Grizzly MEP. “Grizzly is built on the strength of our partnerships, and Stegall’s excellent management team exemplifies exactly who we look to align ourselves with. As a strong regional brand with almost seven decades in operation, Stegall has established customer relationships, a trusted reputation for quality and a demonstrated track record of reliability across the Southeast. The brand’s deep technical and operational expertise present significant synergies with the rest of our partner brands, and we’re excited to welcome the Stegall team to our platform as we work together to scale the business and unlock its full potential.”

Multi-Trade Capabilities Support Diverse End Markets

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Stegall provides pre-construction services, mechanical contracting, plumbing, electrical work and recurring service capabilities. Those services are supported by in-house technicians, experienced project managers and licensed trade professionals.

The partnership gives Stegall access to Grizzly’s broader operational infrastructure, technology resources and strategic capital while maintaining the company’s established market identity and customer approach.

Partnership Positions Both Companies for Continued Growth

According to the companies, the partnership creates opportunities for expanded customer reach and stronger cross-selling opportunities across Stegall’s diverse customer base.

“Joining Grizzly is an exciting new chapter for Stegall that will enable us to expand into new end markets and customers across the Southeast while maintaining our commitment to excellence, high customer satisfaction and keen attention to detail,” said James Rudloff, President of Stegall. “John and the Grizzly team recognize the value in what we have built and the importance of our unique approach centered around transparent communication, quality workmanship and continuous education to support our team’s development. We are excited to work closely together to accelerate growth and ensure our business’s success for many years to come.”

The addition of Stegall follows Grizzly’s previously announced partnerships with Vermont Mechanical, Excel MEP, Air Design Systems and Stiles Heating & Cooling as the company continues expanding its network of contractor partners across multiple regions.

HNS Partners served as financial advisor to Stegall.

To learn more visit grizzlymep.com.