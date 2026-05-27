Hiller Earns 11th Consecutive Ruud Top Pro Partner Recognition

Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical has been named among Ruud’s 2025 Top Pro Partners, marking the company’s eleventh consecutive year receiving the recognition for installation quality and customer service performance.

Ruud’s annual Top Pro Partner award recognizes contractors that demonstrate consistent excellence in HVAC installation and service while maintaining high standards for workmanship and customer satisfaction. Contractors are evaluated based on installation and repair performance, quality metrics and verified customer feedback.

Recognition Reflects Long-Term Commitment to Service Quality

Since receiving its first Top Pro Partner award in 2015, Hiller has continued to earn recognition among Ruud’s top-performing contractor partners nationwide. Hiller initially ranked first among 20 selected contractors and has maintained its position among the program’s top-performing companies each year since.

The 2025 award was announced during a reception held in Charleston, South Carolina, in April.

“It is always an honor to be recognized for our team’s outstanding work caring for our clients. These awards are particularly meaningful when they come from organizations like Ruud, who have become synonymous with excellence in the home services industry”, remarked Jimmy Hiller, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical. “Ruud’s products and manufacturing standards help us ensure that each family we serve is comfortable, safe, and happy” he continued, “So we are especially proud to be named a Top Pro Partner”.

Growth From One Truck to a Multi-State Service Operation

Founded in 1990 with a single truck and a $500 investment, Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical has expanded into one of the nation’s largest privately owned home services providers.

Today, the company employs more than 900 associates and operates a fleet of more than 600 service vehicles across 18 locations in seven states, providing residential and commercial plumbing, HVAC and electrical services throughout the region.