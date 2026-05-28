PHCC Names Dan Quinonez as Next CEO as Cindy Sheridan Plans Retirement

FALLS CHURCH, VA — The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) announced that Chief Executive Officer Cindy Sheridan, CAE, will retire at the end of 2026, concluding a decades-long career in association leadership and more than 25 years with PHCC.

The PHCC Board of Directors unanimously selected current PHCC Chief Operating Officer and PHCC Educational Foundation Executive Director Dan Quinonez as Sheridan’s successor during a May 7 board meeting. Quinonez will officially assume the CEO role on Nov. 1, while Sheridan remains in an advisory role to support the leadership transition.

Planned Leadership Transition Prioritizes Stability

“This succession plan ensures a smooth transition and continuity for the organization,” said PHCC President Jason Pritchard. “We value Cindy’s many contributions to the organization as a strong and steady leader, as well as a highly respected professional in the industry. We wish her all the best in the next phase of her life.”

“At the same time, we are excited to elevate Dan to the top staff position at PHCC,” Pritchard added. “Over the past three years, Dan has established solid relationships and earned trust throughout the organization. With his strong industry knowledge and proven leadership skills, he brings the experience and vision needed to seamlessly guide PHCC into the future.”

Sheridan Expanded PHCC’s Workforce and Education Initiatives

Sheridan became PHCC’s first female CEO in January 2023 after previously serving as Chief Operating Officer of the PHCC Educational Foundation. Since joining PHCC in 2000, she has played a major role in strengthening membership engagement, expanding educational resources, and elevating the association’s visibility throughout the plumbing and HVACR industries.

Her tenure focused heavily on workforce development, contractor education, and helping PHCC members strengthen and grow their businesses.

Among her accomplishments was spearheading the “Get the Lead Out Plumbing Consortium” lead-free education campaign, which reached more than 4,000 industry professionals. Sheridan also helped launch the PHCC Academy® online apprentice training platform, which has since grown into one of the industry’s leading educational resources.

“It has been a privilege and honor to be trusted to lead PHCC and work with our incredible members,” Sheridan said. “I am grateful to work with a team of creative and talented professionals who are dedicated to improving the plumbing and HVACR industry and our members’ businesses.”

“Dan has the integrity and background to lead PHCC into the future,” she added. “I look forward to working closely with him during the transition.”

Quinonez Brings Strong Industry and Association Experience

Before joining PHCC, Quinonez served as executive director for both the Roof Coatings Manufacturers Association (RCMA) and the Professional Electrical Apparatus Reconditioning League (PEARL). He brings more than 20 years of leadership experience spanning the food manufacturing, roofing, and skilled trades industries.

Since taking leadership roles with PHCC and the PHCC Educational Foundation, Quinonez has overseen significant growth in educational programming, scholarship funding, and industry partnerships.

Under his leadership, the Foundation achieved record scholarship awards, expanded partnerships with SkillsUSA and WorldSkills competitions, and redesigned the National HVAC Apprentice Contest. Quinonez also led a major expansion of the PHCC Academy, launched a strategic public relations initiative to increase the Foundation’s industry visibility, grew the organization’s endowment by $3 million, and helped generate more than $2 million in Academy sales during the past three years.

Association Looks Ahead to Continued Growth

“I look forward to stepping into the PHCC CEO role as the organization looks ahead to its next chapter,” Quinonez said. “There are exciting opportunities ahead for PHCC. By working closely with our members, state and local chapters, and industry partners, we will continue strengthening the association and creating new avenues for growth that benefit both our members and the industry.”

To learn more visit www.phccweb.org.