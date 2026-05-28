Legend Valve Mourns the Passing of CEO and Chairman David Hickman

AUBURN HILLS, MI — Legend Valve announced the passing of David Hickman, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and former President, honoring the longtime leader whose vision and leadership helped shape the company into a major presence in the plumbing and PVF industries.

Hickman spent 37 years helping guide Legend Valve’s growth, leading the company through decades of expansion while building a culture centered on integrity, accountability, and strong customer relationships.

Longtime Leadership Helped Shape Legend Valve’s Growth

Throughout his career with Legend Valve, Hickman played a central role in growing the company into a trusted resource for plumbing and PVF professionals across North America.

Colleagues described him as more than a business leader, noting his ability to mentor employees, strengthen partnerships, and reinforce the company’s commitment to service and reliability.

As President and later Chairman of the Board, Hickman remained closely connected to the people and relationships that supported the company’s long-term success.

Military Service Influenced Leadership Style and Values

Before entering the business world, Hickman served in the United States Marine Corps, an experience that strongly influenced his leadership philosophy throughout his career.

Legend Valve said the discipline, resilience, and sense of purpose developed during his military service became defining characteristics of both his professional leadership and personal character.

His approach to leadership emphasized accountability, hard work, and long-term commitment to employees, customers, and industry partners.

“David built more than a company—he built a culture and a foundation that continues to shape who we are,” said Walter Jann, President of Legend Valve. “His leadership, values, and commitment to people touched countless lives throughout our organization and industry. His legacy will continue through the people he mentored and the company he helped create.”

Industry Legacy Extends Beyond the Company

Hickman’s influence extended beyond company operations into the broader plumbing and PVF industries, where he helped establish Legend Valve as a respected and reliable partner.

Company leaders said his legacy will continue through the values he championed and the people he mentored during his decades with the organization.

Legend Valve noted that the culture Hickman helped create—rooted in integrity, service, and commitment—will continue guiding the company moving forward.