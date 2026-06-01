SFA Saniflo Supports Mobile Hygiene Services for Charlotte’s Homeless Community

The Hope Tank concept was developed to provide individuals experiencing homelessness with access to showers and laundry facilities without requiring them to travel away from the locations they consider home.

“Our idea was to bring full bathing and laundry facilities to our homeless community so that they don’t leave the place they call home to take a shower,” explains Emmanuel Threatt.

What began as an idea evolved into a fully functional mobile unit built inside a 24-foot box truck equipped with two bathrooms, laundry facilities, freshwater storage, and black and gray water collection systems.

Today, Hope Vibes operates throughout the Charlotte area, serving approximately six times each month and assisting between 50 and 75 individuals at every location.

Above-Floor Plumbing Technology Supports Mobile Applications

To support the nonprofit’s second mobile unit, SFA Saniflo USA is donating two Sanigrind Pro grinder pumps and one Sanicom 1 drain pump.

The donated equipment will help manage wastewater from the mobile facility’s restrooms and laundry systems while overcoming the unique plumbing challenges associated with installing bathrooms and utility equipment inside a truck.

The Hope Tanks feature two full bathrooms and laundry facilities, with black and gray water tanks for waste collection and freshwater tanks providing onboard water supply. The Sanigrind Pro units are installed behind each toilet, while the Sanicom 1 handles gray water discharge from the washing machines.

“These donations reflect SFA Saniflo’s ongoing commitment to positively impacting the community by providing hygienic care to those who lack access,” says Giulio Marcato, Country Manager of SFA Saniflo North America.

Reliable Equipment Helps Expand Community Impact