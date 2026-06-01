SFA Saniflo Supports Mobile Hygiene Services for Charlotte’s Homeless Community
Key Highlights
- SFA Saniflo USA is donating pump systems for Hope Vibes’ second mobile shower and laundry truck
- The nonprofit serves 50 to 75 people per event across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg region
- Mobile hygiene units use above-floor plumbing technology to deliver showers, laundry services, and dignity directly to individuals experiencing homelessness
EDISON, NJ — SFA Saniflo USA is continuing its support of Hope Vibes, a North Carolina-based nonprofit organization dedicated to serving individuals experiencing homelessness, through the donation of plumbing products for the organization’s second mobile shower and laundry unit.
The ongoing partnership builds on SFA Saniflo’s original support of Hope Vibes in 2020, when the company donated pump systems for the nonprofit’s first “Hope Tank,” an eco-friendly mobile shower and laundry center designed to provide hygiene services directly to homeless communities throughout the Charlotte-Mecklenburg region.
Founded in 2017 by Emmanuel and Adrienne Threatt, Hope Vibes focuses on raising awareness, fostering hope, and implementing practical solutions to address homelessness through outreach programs and community partnerships.
Mobile Hygiene Services Bring Resources Directly to Those in Need
The Hope Tank concept was developed to provide individuals experiencing homelessness with access to showers and laundry facilities without requiring them to travel away from the locations they consider home.
“Our idea was to bring full bathing and laundry facilities to our homeless community so that they don’t leave the place they call home to take a shower,” explains Emmanuel Threatt.
What began as an idea evolved into a fully functional mobile unit built inside a 24-foot box truck equipped with two bathrooms, laundry facilities, freshwater storage, and black and gray water collection systems.
Today, Hope Vibes operates throughout the Charlotte area, serving approximately six times each month and assisting between 50 and 75 individuals at every location.
Above-Floor Plumbing Technology Supports Mobile Applications
To support the nonprofit’s second mobile unit, SFA Saniflo USA is donating two Sanigrind Pro grinder pumps and one Sanicom 1 drain pump.
The donated equipment will help manage wastewater from the mobile facility’s restrooms and laundry systems while overcoming the unique plumbing challenges associated with installing bathrooms and utility equipment inside a truck.
The Hope Tanks feature two full bathrooms and laundry facilities, with black and gray water tanks for waste collection and freshwater tanks providing onboard water supply. The Sanigrind Pro units are installed behind each toilet, while the Sanicom 1 handles gray water discharge from the washing machines.
“These donations reflect SFA Saniflo’s ongoing commitment to positively impacting the community by providing hygienic care to those who lack access,” says Giulio Marcato, Country Manager of SFA Saniflo North America.
Reliable Equipment Helps Expand Community Impact
City officials have provided financial support to help advance those efforts and broaden access to essential sanitation resources.
For Emmanuel Threatt, dependable plumbing technology remains critical to the success of the mobile units.
“It’s the perfect solution to the problem,” explains Emmanuel Threatt. “Having a restroom, shower, or laundry facility on a vehicle is not a typical layout that you see in a box truck, but by using Saniflo’s above-floor plumbing solution, we have products that continually work well. They are a trusted partner for Hope Vibes.”
Through continued collaboration between nonprofit organizations, municipalities, volunteers, and industry partners, Hope Vibes aims to expand access to hygiene services while providing dignity, comfort, and support to individuals in need throughout the Charlotte region.
To learn more about Hope Vibes, visit www.hopevibes.org.
To learn more about SFA Saniflo, visit www.sfasaniflo.com.