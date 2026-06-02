New Plumber Paige Book Highlights the Value of Skilled Trades for Young Readers

AMBLER, PA — Bradford White Corporation has announced the release of No Hot Water!? Plumber Paige to The Rescue!, a new children’s book designed to introduce young readers to the importance of plumbing professionals and the opportunities available in the skilled trades.

Written by Paige Knowles and illustrated by Rhiannon Duch, the book follows a young girl named Jules who discovers just how important hot water is when her family’s water heater unexpectedly stops working. Along the way, she learns how skilled trades professionals play a critical role in keeping homes and communities running.

Introducing Skilled Trades Careers at an Early Age

The book is part of Bradford White’s ongoing commitment to workforce development and skilled trades education through its Industry Forward® program.

“Educating the next generation of skilled tradespeople has always been a priority for Bradford White,” said Neal Heyman, Senior Director of Marketing for Bradford White. “A children’s book is a creative and meaningful way to introduce young readers to the trades early, helping them see these careers as important, rewarding and full of opportunity. Reaching kids at a younger age helps inspire curiosity and respect for the essential work these men and women do every day.”

Industry Forward® has supported numerous initiatives aimed at raising awareness of career opportunities in the trades, often partnering with nonprofit organizations, schools and workforce development programs.

Supporting Workforce Development Beyond the Classroom

Among those efforts are grants to Explore The Trades that support classroom poster kits and educational resources designed to encourage career exploration among students. In 2024, the program expanded to include resources for Spanish-speaking ESL populations and a series of infographics targeted toward children ages 5 through 11.

By introducing skilled trades concepts to students at an earlier age, Bradford White hopes to help build awareness of career paths that are essential to maintaining homes, businesses and critical infrastructure.

Plumber Paige Series Continues to Grow

No Hot Water!? Plumber Paige to The Rescue! is the fourth installment in the Plumber Paige series, which launched in 2021.

The series uses relatable stories and hands-on scenarios to help children better understand plumbing systems and the professionals who service them. Previous books have focused on replacing showerheads, repairing running toilets and clearing clogged drains.

“My goal with this book is to introduce younger generations to the skilled trades in a fun, approachable way while also helping people better understand how essential these industries are to our everyday lives,” Knowles said. “Through storytelling, I hope young readers can see the trades as exciting careers and gain a deeper appreciation for the professionals who keep our communities running. I’m grateful for Bradford White’s support in helping bring that message to life.”

No Hot Water!? Plumber Paige to The Rescue! is available for purchase on Amazon at https://a.co/d/0foEtrHm.

To learn more about Bradford White Corporation, visit bradfordwhite.com.