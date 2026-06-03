Authority Brands Selects Georgia for New Franchisee Success Center

ATLANTA — Authority Brands, a leading home services franchisor, will establish a new headquarters in Cobb County, creating 390 jobs and investing $13 million over the next several years. The new facility, known as the Franchisee Success Center, will serve as a central hub supporting the company’s growing network of franchise owners and brands across North America.

Authority Brands is the parent company of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mr. Sparky electrical service and One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning.

The announcement was made by Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp, who highlighted the state's continued success in attracting business investment and corporate operations.

“We’re proud that Authority Brands has chosen to relocate to the No. 1 state for business, where our pro-jobs approach and strong workforce help companies succeed,” said Governor Kemp. “They join a growing list of companies that choose the Peach State to start and grow their businesses, and we look forward to the success they'll find here.”

New Headquarters Designed to Support Franchise Growth

Authority Brands operates a portfolio of 15 home service brands spanning plumbing, HVAC, electrical, pool services, lawn care, pest control, house cleaning, junk removal, in-home caregiving, and other residential service sectors. Collectively, the brands operate in more than 2,700 territories and are supported by over 1,000 franchise owners.

The company’s new 48,000-square-foot Franchisee Success Center will be located at 200 Galleria Parkway in Cobb County. The facility will house employees across operations, information technology, finance, and marketing functions focused on supporting franchise growth and performance.

“Georgia is where Authority Brands’ next chapter begins,” said Jay Caiafa, CEO of Authority Brands. “Metro Atlanta gives us access to exceptional talent, a business environment built for growth, and a community that understands what it means to build something. More than geography, this is a statement about how seriously we take our obligation to the franchise owners who’ve bet on our brands. We’re building an organization that can scale intelligently, invest in the right capabilities, and deliver the kind of support our franchisees deserve. Metro Atlanta is the perfect foundation for that.”

Home Services Platform Continues National Expansion

Authority Brands has earned recognition across multiple franchise industry rankings, including Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review’s Top Franchises awards, Franchise Times rankings, and Inc. Magazine recognition.

The company’s investment reflects continued growth within the residential services sector, where demand remains strong for professional plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and other home service providers.

“Authority Brands’ new Franchisee Success Center adds to the incredible momentum we are seeing across Cobb County, our region, and state. From headquarters operations to advanced industries, our community offers the skilled workforce, quality of life, infrastructure, and collaborative business environment that companies like Authority Brands need to succeed,” said Sharon Mason, Cobb Chamber president and CEO. “We are proud to be part of their next chapter and excited about the impact this investment will have on our community.”

Metro Atlanta Strengthens Reputation as Business Hub

Regional economic development leaders noted that the project further reinforces metro Atlanta’s position as a destination for corporate headquarters and business expansion.

“Authority Brands’ decision to establish its Franchisee Success Center in Atlanta underscores the strength of our region as a premier business hub,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “With a deep, diverse talent base and a globally connected business environment, metro Atlanta is an ideal fit for companies like Authority Brands, and we are proud to welcome them and support their long-term success.”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development worked with Select Cobb, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, the University System of Georgia, and Georgia Power to support the project.

“Seeing Authority Brands grow from just six employees to more than 300 in Georgia is a powerful testament to the strength of our business environment and Georgia’s ability to attract and grow corporate headquarters and operations,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Companies choose Georgia because they can access world-class talent, unmatched connectivity, and strong partnerships that support long-term success. By staying closely connected to our business community, we help companies access the resources they need to continue growing and creating opportunity. Congratulations to our partners in Cobb County on this latest headquarters announcement.”

To learn more visit www.authoritybrands.com.