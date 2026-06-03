Pioneer Pump Launches Expert Services Network to Minimize Downtime

FORT WAYNE, IN — Franklin Electric Co., Inc. brand Pioneer Pump® has launched its Expert Services Network, a dedicated repair, refurbishment and service team designed to help pump owners and operators reduce downtime, improve reliability and return critical pumping assets to service faster.

The Expert Services Network combines factory-certified technicians, 24/7 support, OEM-grade replacement parts and field expertise into a single nationwide service resource.

“Our customers can’t afford downtime or delays,” said Mike Smith, National Fleet Business Unit Manager for Pioneer Pump. “As the leader in pumping solutions built for demanding applications, Pioneer Pump created the Expert Services Network to provide fast, dependable technical support and expert service that keeps equipment operating and businesses moving forward.”

The Expert Services Network includes:

A network of factory-certified Field Service Technicians strategically located nationwide.

strategically located nationwide. 24-hour availability for rapid response.

for rapid response. Fully stocked service trucks equipped for troubleshooting, evaluation and repair of Pioneer Pump products.

equipped for troubleshooting, evaluation and repair of Pioneer Pump products. Access to OEM-grade repair and replacement parts that improve pump reliability.

that improve pump reliability. On-site warranty evaluation for faster resolutions.

for faster resolutions. In-person training programs to help technicians become experts in Pioneer Pump products.

The new service initiative reflects Pioneer Pump’s commitment to supporting customers through every stage of a product’s lifecycle—from product selection and startup assistance to maintenance, repair and ongoing technical support.

“With our Expert Services Network, customers gain more than technical support,” Smith added. “They gain a trusted partner focused on reducing downtime, solving problems and enhancing performance.”

To learn more about Pioneer Pump’s Expert Services Network, including on-site repair support, OEM parts assistance, technician training and 24/7 technical support, visit pioneerpump.com/service.