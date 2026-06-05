Watts Appoints Rich Gardner as Senior Product Manager for Plumbing and Flow Control Solutions

In his new role, Gardner will focus on developing and executing growth strategies across the product portfolio, including identifying opportunities in new markets, advancing product innovation initiatives and supporting marketing programs designed to strengthen customer engagement and business performance.

New Leadership Supports Strategic Growth Initiatives

As Senior Product Manager, Gardner will help guide product strategy and market development efforts for several key plumbing and flow control product categories. His responsibilities include supporting new product vitality initiatives, evaluating growth opportunities and helping align product development efforts with evolving customer and market needs.

“Rich brings extensive experience in product management and business development across multiple industry verticals.” said Ian Baynes, Vice President and General Manager of Fluid Solutions.

Industry Experience Adds Depth To Product Management Team

Gardner joined Watts on June 1, 2026. He brings a background in product management and business development, with experience supporting growth initiatives across a variety of industries.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Southern New Hampshire University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

His appointment reflects Watts' continued investment in product leadership, innovation and long-term growth across its plumbing and fluid solutions businesses.

To learn more visit www.watts.com.