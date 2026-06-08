STRAUSS Partners with CMA Touring Awards to Honor the Crews Behind Live Music

NASHVILLE, TN — STRAUSS, the performance workwear and equipment manufacturer, joined the 20th annual Country Music Association Touring Awards as presenting sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to recognizing the professionals whose work behind the scenes makes live music possible.

Held June 2, the ceremony was officially titled the “CMA Touring Awards presented by STRAUSS,” celebrating the crews, technicians and production professionals who power country music tours across the country.

Partnership Highlights Shared Commitment to Hard Work

Known for designing workwear and gear for demanding jobsite environments, STRAUSS partnered with CMA to honor the dedication, resilience and professionalism of touring crews whose contributions often go unseen by audiences.

The sponsorship reflects a shared appreciation for the people who arrive early, work long hours and solve challenges behind the scenes to ensure every performance runs smoothly.

“A tour is more than a job—it’s a family built on trust, hard work, and shared purpose,” said Henning Strauss, CEO of STRAUSS. “We see that same bond in the communities we engineer our workwear for every day. By supporting the CMA Touring Awards, we’re saying thank you to the people behind the scenes who give everything they have to make live music possible.”

Touring Professionals Receive Industry Recognition

As part of the sponsorship, STRAUSS was integrated throughout the awards program and recognized the 19 individual award recipients and the Crew of the Year with exclusive product gifts presented alongside the custom-made CMA Touring Award brass.

The company maintained a visible presence throughout the event, helping spotlight the skilled professionals responsible for staging, logistics, production and technical operations that support major tours and live events.

Products Put to Work in Real-World Conditions

Beyond the stage, STRAUSS products were worn and used by event personnel throughout the awards program, showcasing the brand’s workwear and gear in the demanding environments for which they were designed.

The integration provided attendees with a firsthand look at products built to support professionals who depend on durability, comfort and performance throughout long workdays.

“Live music doesn’t happen without the workers behind the scenes,” said CMA CEO Sarah Trahern. “This partnership is about recognizing the crews who show up early, stay late, and give everything they have to make unforgettable moments in country music possible. We’re proud to stand alongside STRAUSS and the touring community to celebrate all the work that often goes unseen.”

Sponsorship Extends Mission to Support Skilled Professionals

The CMA Touring Awards sponsorship aligns with STRAUSS’ broader mission of supporting hardworking professionals across a wide range of industries.

From farms and construction sites to concert venues and touring productions, the company continues to champion the people whose expertise, dedication and craftsmanship keep operations running every day.

For more information visit us.strauss.com.