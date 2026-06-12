New AI Data Center Framework Sets Efficiency Standards for Power and Cooling Systems

ARLINGTON, VA — The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), ASHRAE and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) have released a new AI Data Center Energy Performance Framework designed to help project developers, engineers and facility managers improve the design, installation and operation of critical building systems as AI-driven data center demand continues to grow.

The framework provides a comprehensive technical roadmap covering the core infrastructure that keeps data centers running—including electrical distribution, cooling systems, heating equipment, water use and integrated building systems—with a strong focus on efficiency, resilience and long-term operational performance.

New Framework Addresses Growing Mechanical And Cooling Demands

As AI workloads increase computing density and thermal loads, the demands on mechanical systems continue to rise. That puts greater pressure on HVAC designers, hydronic system engineers and cooling contractors to deliver higher-performing, more energy-efficient systems capable of maintaining uptime.

The new framework outlines best practices for thermal efficiency, integrated design, resilient operation and retrofit strategies, offering guidance for everything from early planning and commissioning to ongoing maintenance.

For contractors and engineers working in the plumbing, hydronics and mechanical sectors, the framework reinforces the growing importance of high-efficiency cooling loops, water-side economization, advanced heat rejection systems and integrated water management strategies inside modern data center environments.

Speed-To-Power Continues To Shape Infrastructure Decisions

With data center developers prioritizing “speed to power” to meet growing AI demand, the framework is designed to eliminate uncertainty by connecting standards, guidance and deployment into one actionable resource.

The guide covers critical areas such as planning and siting, energy sourcing, grid-interactive design, commissioning, operations and modernization—helping project teams align power, cooling and water systems more effectively.

For plumbing and hydronic professionals, that means greater coordination between cooling infrastructure, water delivery systems, thermal storage and heat recovery technologies as facilities seek higher performance and faster deployment timelines.

“Data centers are foundational to America’s growth, competitiveness, and national security objectives, providing essential capabilities to advanced manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and critical infrastructure,” said NEMA President and CEO Debra Phillips. “As data centers grow in number, complexity, and scale, it’s imperative that they operate safely, reliably, and as efficiently as possible. The AI Data Center Energy Performance Framework that NEMA has developed with ASHRAE and PNNL is a new way of connecting standards, guidance, and deployment into one operating guide designed specifically for the data center environment.”

Thermal Management Becomes Central To AI Facility Design

ASHRAE officials said the framework arrives at a critical time as higher rack densities and increased heat loads force major changes in cooling system design and operation.

The guide incorporates a range of standards and technical documents related to energy storage, fire and life safety, transformers, switchgear, power quality, grounding and cooling performance—all of which directly affect mechanical and plumbing system integration.

“ASHRAE’s technical leadership in building systems and data center guidance is central to this effort at a pivotal moment for our industry,” said 2025-26 ASHRAE President Bill McQuade, P.E., CDP, Fellow ASHRAE, LEED AP. “As AI continues to drive rapid changes in load density, system design and operational expectations, this Framework brings together the collective expertise of ASHRAE, PNNL and NEMA to deliver practical, integrated solutions. It translates complex technical challenges into clear, actionable strategies that help operators enhance performance, control costs and make more effective use of energy, while strengthening reliability at both the facility and grid level.”

Water Use And Cooling Efficiency Gain Greater Focus

As water becomes a larger factor in data center cooling strategies, the framework also addresses water use and conservation—an area increasingly relevant to plumbing engineers and system designers.

For facilities relying on chilled water systems, evaporative cooling and heat rejection equipment, balancing water efficiency with thermal performance remains one of the industry’s biggest design challenges.

“This guide brings together the most comprehensive industry expertise on data centers in a single resource,” said PNNL Director of Buildings and Industrial Programs Bing Liu, who launched this industry-lab partnership a year ago. “Rather than being frozen in time, it's a dynamic online resource that can be updated, remain relevant, and stay accessible to anyone involved in developing a data center.”

To learn more about NEMA, visit www.makeitelectric.org.