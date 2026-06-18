Sonnhalter Launches 17th Annual Tool Drive To Support Habitat For Humanity

CLEVELAND, OH — Sonnhalter, a communications firm focused on the professional trades in the construction, industrial and MRO markets, will host its 17th Annual Tool Drive this August in partnership with Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, continuing a long-running effort to support affordable housing and community revitalization across Northeast Ohio.

Since launching the initiative in 2010, Sonnhalter’s Tool Drive has generated more than $603,000 in donations, helping Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity expand its mission of providing safe, affordable housing opportunities for families throughout the region.

Annual Tool Drive Supports Habitat Builds And ReStore Operations

The monthlong Tool Drive encourages contractors, manufacturers, distributors and businesses across the trades to donate extra inventory, demo models, tools and building materials. Contributions collected during the campaign will help support Habitat’s homebuilding efforts and fund ReStore operations in Cuyahoga and Lorain counties.

For plumbing, HVAC, electrical and construction professionals, the drive also provides an opportunity to put surplus inventory and lightly used materials back into circulation for a meaningful cause.

“Each year, we continue to be inspired by the incredible generosity of our clients, partners and the Northeast Ohio community,” said Matt Sonnhalter, Vision Architect at Sonnhalter. “What began as a small initiative has grown into a meaningful annual tradition that supports Habitat for Humanity’s mission while bringing the trades community together for a greater purpose. Reaching more than $603,000 in donations is a milestone we are extremely proud of, and we are excited to build on that momentum during our 17th year.”

Trades Industry Plays Key Role In Community Impact

Sonnhalter is encouraging businesses throughout the trades to review warehouses, shops and facilities for overstock inventory, unused demo products and gently used tools that can be donated. These materials either go directly into Habitat homebuilding projects or are sold through Habitat ReStores to generate funding for future builds and renovations.

Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity has helped hundreds of families achieve safe and affordable homeownership while strengthening neighborhoods across Northeast Ohio through new construction and rehabilitation efforts.

“The Sonnhalter team continues to demonstrate what true community partnership looks like,” said Laura Potter-Sadowski, Director of ReStores at Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. “Their commitment to bringing together clients, manufacturers and local supporters for this cause helps us make a lasting impact throughout the communities we serve. We are incredibly grateful for their constant support and excited to celebrate the 17th Annual Tool Drive together.”

Donation Opportunities Open Throughout August

Organizations interested in participating can coordinate product, tool and material donations throughout the month of August. Monetary contributions can also be made directly to Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity to support its ongoing housing programs.

Sonnhalter has also released its annual Tool Drive video to help raise awareness and encourage participation across the trades community.

For more information on the Tool Drive, visit www.sonnhalter.com/tooldrive.