General Pipe Cleaners Unveils New Website With Improved Product Navigation

McKEES ROCKS, PA — General Pipe Cleaners has launched a redesigned website aimed at making it easier for plumbing contractors and drain cleaning professionals to access product information, technical resources and local distributor support.

The updated platform features a cleaner layout, simplified navigation and a more centralized product experience designed to help users find equipment details faster while on the job.

Product Pages Put Key Resources in One Place

One of the biggest changes to the new site is the consolidation of product resources directly into individual product pages. Contractors can now access specifications, manuals, videos and other support materials without navigating through multiple menus.

That change is designed to reduce downtime for users who need quick answers in the field, whether troubleshooting equipment or researching new drain cleaning tools.

“We know our customers value speed, clarity and ease of use, especially when they’re looking for solutions on the job,” said Joe Kozlowski, Marketing Director at General Pipe Cleaners. “Our new website was designed to meet those needs head-on, helping users find the right product and support resources faster and more efficiently.”

Distributor Locator Improves Dealer Access

The company also upgraded its distributor locator, allowing users to quickly identify authorized dealers in their area.

For contractors, easier distributor access can speed up equipment purchases, replacement parts sourcing and service support—particularly for drain cleaning machines and accessories needed on short notice.

General Pipe Cleaners is encouraging users to explore the new site and stay updated on new products and equipment developments.

A division of General Wire Spring Co., General Pipe Cleaners has manufactured American-made drain cleaning equipment since 1930. The fourth-generation, family-owned company serves plumbing contractors, drain cleaning professionals, facilities managers, rental businesses and the hardware/DIY market.

To learn more visit drainbrain.com.