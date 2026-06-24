Xylem, Water Well Trust Team Up on Residential Well Installation in Virginia

WILLIS, VA — A partnership between Xylem, the Water Well Trust (WWT), and HometownH2O—a program of the Chris Long Foundation’s Waterboys initiative—is bringing reliable water access to a rural Virginia family after years of struggling with a failing private well.

The project will provide the Brown family with a newly drilled well and pump system, addressing a growing issue that affects many rural households across the country where aging or inadequate well systems can leave families without dependable water.

Aging Well System Created Daily Challenges

Tristan Brown, a Purple Heart recipient, and his wife Merrilynn bought their property in Willis, Virginia, several years ago with plans to build a self-sustaining homestead, raise animals and homeschool their three children. But after moving in, the family discovered their aging well system could no longer consistently supply enough water for daily use.

As the well deteriorated, the Browns were forced to ration water and plan household activities around the system’s slow recovery.

“We’ve spent years planning our days around water and hoping the well would hold on just a little longer,” said Tristan Brown. “There were times when we'd run out of water in the middle of a shower or wake up during the night just to run a load of laundry. This new well is more than a source of water—it's a source of stability, relief and hope for our family.”

The family also faced increasing difficulty maintaining gardens and livestock—both key parts of their homesteading plans.

Industry Partners Step In to Deliver Solution