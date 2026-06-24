Xylem, Water Well Trust Team Up on Residential Well Installation in Virginia
Key Highlights
- The project involved donations of equipment, labor, and technical expertise from local partners and industry leaders
- The Brown family’s well system was failing, causing water rationing and impacting daily life and homesteading activities
- This initiative reflects a broader industry effort to support rural communities facing aging water systems and groundwater challenges
WILLIS, VA — A partnership between Xylem, the Water Well Trust (WWT), and HometownH2O—a program of the Chris Long Foundation’s Waterboys initiative—is bringing reliable water access to a rural Virginia family after years of struggling with a failing private well.
The project will provide the Brown family with a newly drilled well and pump system, addressing a growing issue that affects many rural households across the country where aging or inadequate well systems can leave families without dependable water.
Aging Well System Created Daily Challenges
Tristan Brown, a Purple Heart recipient, and his wife Merrilynn bought their property in Willis, Virginia, several years ago with plans to build a self-sustaining homestead, raise animals and homeschool their three children. But after moving in, the family discovered their aging well system could no longer consistently supply enough water for daily use.
As the well deteriorated, the Browns were forced to ration water and plan household activities around the system’s slow recovery.
“We’ve spent years planning our days around water and hoping the well would hold on just a little longer,” said Tristan Brown. “There were times when we'd run out of water in the middle of a shower or wake up during the night just to run a load of laundry. This new well is more than a source of water—it's a source of stability, relief and hope for our family.”
The family also faced increasing difficulty maintaining gardens and livestock—both key parts of their homesteading plans.
Industry Partners Step In to Deliver Solution
The new well installation is being supported through a coordinated effort involving equipment donations, labor and technical expertise. Local distributor CMC Supply and contractor Rorrer Well Drilling are key contributors, with Rorrer donating drilling services for the project, and The Vinyl Institute sponsoring the PVC casing.
Xylem Watermark, the company’s corporate social responsibility program, is also contributing materials and support to complete the installation.
The project highlights how distributors, contractors and manufacturers can work together to solve water access issues at the residential level, especially in underserved rural communities.
“Reliable water access is something many people take for granted, but for millions of Americans it remains a daily challenge,” said Alex Rodriguez, Market Development Manager at Xylem. “Projects like this demonstrate what's possible when organizations, local partners and volunteers come together to support families and strengthen communities. We're honored to help the Brown family gain access to the safe, dependable water they deserve.”
Water Access Remains a Growing Rural Infrastructure Issue
While municipal water infrastructure dominates much of the public conversation, private well systems remain essential for millions of rural homeowners. Aging wells, declining groundwater availability and rising drilling costs continue to create major challenges for homeowners needing repairs or replacements.
Projects like this one also reflect broader industry efforts to increase awareness around residential water security and the importance of maintaining and modernizing private well systems.
Xylem and its Goulds Water Technology brand continue to support water well initiatives aimed at improving water access in rural areas across the US, working alongside nonprofit and local partners to address long-term infrastructure gaps.
To learn more about Xylem Watermark, visit www.xylem.com/en-bg/brands/bell-gossett/bg-xylem-watermark-program.
To learn more about the Chris Long Foundation, visit chrislongfoundation.org.