Reins, ProfitWorks Partner on Alternative Equity Strategies for Contractors

LAS VEGAS, NV — Reins has partnered with ProfitWorks to offer privately owned businesses a new approach to employee retention, engagement and succession planning by combining alternative equity tools with profit education and incentive planning.

The partnership brings together Reins’ alternative equity platform and ProfitWorks’ expertise in incentive plan design, business coaching and profit education. The goal is to help business owners connect employee performance directly to business outcomes while developing internal leadership pipelines for long-term growth.

Alternative Equity Without Giving Up Ownership

For many contractors and service business owners, succession planning remains a challenge. Recent studies show nearly one-third of business owners either do not have a succession plan or are unsure what will happen to their company when they exit.

The partnership is designed to address that gap by giving owners a way to reward key employees and create long-term buy-in without transferring traditional ownership stakes.

"The ProfitWorks team has spent decades helping entrepreneurs create a culture of accountability and ownership where employees understand how their actions impact business performance," Reins Co-Founder and CEO Chris Buttenham said. "At ProfitWorks, Alex (Freytag) has built an incredible program that helps business owners engage employees in the company’s long-term success. By combining their expertise with our platform, we offer these owners a better way to reward key employees and plan for the future without giving up ownership."

Through the partnership, ProfitWorks clients will gain access to Reins’ Modern Agreement for Rewards and Equity (MARE) framework, which allows business owners to create customized alternative equity programs aligned with company goals and workforce needs.

Building Leadership Pipelines for Long-Term Growth

Reins said its platform is designed to streamline onboarding and simplify administration for leadership teams, making it easier for contractors and other independent businesses to implement incentive-based retention strategies.

For labor-intensive industries like plumbing, HVAC and mechanical contracting, where recruiting and retaining skilled workers remains a persistent challenge, programs that tie employee performance to company success are becoming a larger part of workforce strategy.

"Business owners have always wanted a better way to connect employee effort to company success," said Freytag, who is also an Expert EOS Implementer™ (Entrepreneurial Operating System®). “What impressed me about Reins is its ability to turn these principles into a practical, scalable solution for business owners. Together, we're helping entrepreneurs build stronger companies by creating a deeper sense of ownership, accountability and engagement.”

The companies said the partnership is intended to help privately held businesses improve retention, strengthen culture and increase enterprise value while preparing the next generation of leaders for eventual ownership transition.

For more information about Reins, visit myreins.com. For more information about ProfitWorks, visit profitworksllc.com.