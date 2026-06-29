Trade Workforce Study Broadens Scope as Industry Searches for Hiring Solutions

RYE, NH — Bring Back the Trades (BBTT), a nonprofit focused on addressing the skilled labor shortage, is expanding its workforce research initiative to broaden its analysis of trade labor demand across the US.

The research effort, launched in 2025 with support from F.W. Webb Co., now adds Cintas Corp. as an industry sponsor as BBTT works to build a deeper picture of workforce shortages across multiple trades.

Initial findings released in February 2026 projected that 25% of positions across seven core trades could remain vacant by 2030, creating an estimated $325 billion drag on US GDP if the labor gap is not addressed.

Research Expands to Cover More Trades

BBTT is now adding 14 more trades to the study, bringing the total scope to 21 trades. The expanded research is designed to provide more localized and trade-specific workforce projections for contractors, educators and policymakers.

“We are thrilled to have Cintas join F.W. Webb as a sponsor of this critical research initiative,” said Shana Brunye, Chief Operating Officer and Research Director at Bring Back the Trades. “F.W. Webb’s early belief in this project allowed us to uncover the initial $325 billion gap, and adding Cintas gives us the momentum to dig even deeper. Together, we are uncovering the exact localized data needed to engage the next generation of tradespeople.”

The organization said the goal is to turn workforce demographics, retirement trends and education data into actionable insights that can help build stronger talent pipelines.

Industry Support Builds Momentum

BBTT said support from manufacturers and distributors is helping fund deeper primary and secondary research, allowing the nonprofit to better identify where labor shortages are likely to hit hardest.

“At F.W. Webb, we understand the critical role the trades play in our communities and our economy,” said Sean Davis, Vice President at F.W. Webb. “We are proud to back this research, as we know how vital it is to get a clear picture of the workforce shortage. This data gives us the leverage to address the skills gap head-on and build a reliable talent pipeline.”

“Supporting the skilled trades is central to our mission at Cintas,” said Patrick Van Ermen, Manager at Cintas. “Every day, we work alongside the essential tradespeople who keep our infrastructure moving. Investing in this research allows us to better understand their challenges and actively support the recruitment and development of the next generation of skilled workers.”

Data Intended to Guide Workforce Strategy

Current research objectives include identifying which trades face the most severe shortages by state and region, completing analysis on the 14 newly added trades, and creating recommendations for schools, employers and industry groups.

BBTT said the findings will support its broader workforce development efforts, including scholarship programs, tool grants and outreach designed to encourage younger workers to consider careers in the trades.

“Our goal is to understand exactly which trades are most needed, and where,” Brunye said. “We are actively seeking one additional industry partner to join F.W. Webb and Cintas in this mission as we prepare to release our next round of findings later this year.”