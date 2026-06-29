Everflow Acquires Speakman, Expanding Reach Across Plumbing and Commercial Markets

CARTERET, NJ — Everflow Supplies has acquired the Speakman brand from mSupply, adding one of the plumbing industry’s longest-standing fixture brands to its expanding portfolio.

The acquisition brings together Everflow’s distribution platform and specialty plumbing product network with Speakman’s established presence in commercial, hospitality and residential markets.

Founded more than 150 years ago, Speakman has built a reputation for shower systems, plumbing fixtures and water delivery products known for durability and performance.

Acquisition Expands Everflow’s Brand Portfolio

Everflow said the acquisition aligns with its broader strategy of building a portfolio of recognized brands across multiple plumbing and specialty markets.

“Speakman is a highly respected brand with a remarkable legacy and strong market presence,” said Andrew Pacifico, Chief Executive Officer of Everflow. “This acquisition supports our long-term strategy of building a leading house of trusted brands and expanding our ability to serve customers across multiple markets and verticals. We are excited to welcome the Speakman team and invest in the brand's continued growth.”

The addition of Speakman gives Everflow stronger footing in several established verticals while opening opportunities for broader product expansion.

Speakman Positioned for Next Phase of Growth

Speakman officials said the transition creates new opportunities for employees, customers and channel partners while maintaining the brand’s longstanding market focus.

“Speakman has spent more than 150 years earning the trust of customers through innovation, performance, and quality,” said Sharmin Welch, VP of Strategic Accounts at Speakman. “We are excited about this next chapter for the brand and the opportunities it creates for our employees, customers, representatives, and partners. Everflow's commitment to growth, customer service, and brand development makes them an ideal home for Speakman's future.”

Everflow said customers, suppliers and representatives should expect continuity during the transition, with additional details on integration and future growth initiatives expected in the coming months.