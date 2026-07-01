Bipartisan Passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act Aims to Boost Affordable Housing

WASHINGTON, DC — On June 23, the US House of Representatives passed the 21st Century Renewing Opportunity in the American Dream (ROAD) to Housing Act (H.R. 6644) by a vote of 358 to 32.

The ROAD to Housing Act is the first major, bipartisan housing legislation passed in 40 years. The main goal of the Act is to increase the supply of affordable housing. Historic spikes in home prices, high interest rates, and acute inventory shortages have made homeownership historically unattainable for the average American.

On June 24, President Trump cancelled a scheduled signing ceremony, holding up the bill in an attempt to pressure Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, an elections reform package.

On June 25, House Speaker Mike Johnson sent the ROAD to Housing Act to the White House, starting the clock on a 10-day window for the President to either sign or veto the measure before it becomes law automatically.

Major Provisions

The once-in-a-generation legislative package includes 18 sections from both the House and Senate bills and at least 26 sections that incorporate previously introduced bipartisan legislation. Five key provisions address:

Land-Use and Zoning. The bill targets restrictive zoning and land-use policies that have limited residential construction. It directs the Department of Housing and Urban Development to work with stakeholders, including home builders and developers, to identify best practices and give state and local governments options to increase housing production. It also rewards communities that adopt policies that expand supply and support housing growth.

Aging Housing Stock. This provision authorizes a pilot program to provide grants and forgivable loans for home repairs and health-hazard mitigation in aging housing.

Multifamily Financing. FHA-insured multifamily loan limits have not changed in 12 years and no longer reflect market conditions. Raising those limits and indexing them to inflation will better align financing with construction costs and support new apartment development.

Environmental Reviews. This provision streamlines the National Environmental Policy Act review process for small and infill housing projects, helping them move to construction faster.

Community Banks. Multiple provisions are aimed at strengthening community banks and expanding access to housing credit.

The legislation also includes other provisions important to housing construction, rehabilitation, and infrastructure, including support for manufactured and modular housing, whole-home repairs, adaptive reuse, water and sewer line repairs, and housing-related infrastructure planning.

The bill attempted to reconcile approaches taken in both the House and Senate versions while reflecting Trump Administration priorities—particularly limits on institutional investor purchases of single-family homes.

Industry Reactions

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) helped shape the legislation through years of advocacy.

“NAHB applauds lawmakers for working in a bipartisan, bicameral way to pass historic housing legislation that will deliver real benefits for the American people,” said NAHB Chairman Bill Owens. “The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act will help expand the nation’s housing supply by reducing regulatory barriers and encouraging local governments to reform zoning and land-use policies that have limited home building.”

Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) offered its support for the ROAD to Housing Act, although with some caveats.

"At a time when the nation faces a significant housing supply gap, policies should encourage the financing and construction of new housing,” said Kristen Swearingen, ABC Vice President of Government Affairs. “The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act addresses this need, while also breaking down many permitting barriers that prevent or delay the construction of new homes and preserving the build-to-rent segment.

“While we were troubled by the expansion of prevailing wage in some of the bill’s pilot programs,” Swearingen continued, “the majority of the provisions in this legislation are a win for ABC members, and we are encouraged it awaits President's Trump signature."

The Plastics Pipe Institute (PPI), a trade organization supporting the plastic pipe industry, urged President Trump to sign the legislation.

“Congress took an important step toward addressing America’s housing affordability and supply challenges,” said David Fink, President of PPI. “As communities work to build more housing and modernize existing homes, they also need reliable, cost-effective, and code-compliant infrastructure.

“PPI member companies are committed to helping America meet its 21st century housing goals by delivering safe, smart, and sustainable plastic piping systems for the infrastructure that support new and existing homes,” Fink added. “We urge President Trump to sign the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act into law and continue advancing policies that support safe, sustainable, and affordable housing.”

CONTRACTOR will continue to follow this important story as it develops.