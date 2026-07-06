PHCC Represents Plumbing Industry at America250 Workforce Event on National Mall

WASHINGTON, DC — As part of the US Department of Labor's America250 celebration recognizing the achievements, contributions and sacrifices of American workers, Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) Vice President Tony Bertolino represented the plumbing and HVAC industry during a Great American State Fair event June 30 on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Bertolino participated in a workforce panel moderated by Acting Secretary of Labor Keith E. Sonderling, where industry leaders discussed the future of the skilled trades and the need to strengthen the workforce through apprenticeships, career and technical education, and workforce development initiatives.

Apprenticeships Offer a Direct Path to Career Success

Bertolino, co-owner of Rob Bertolino Plumbing & Heating in Virginia Beach, Virginia, encouraged young people to view the skilled trades as a stable and rewarding career path with strong earning potential.

“Choosing the trades is a successful way you can have a career that is lucrative and rewarding,” Bertolino said. “My company’s plumbers are able to buy houses right now; they are not worried about the economy. What they do for a living is not going to be taken over by AI. They are not going to be shut down by anybody else.”

He also highlighted one of the industry's biggest advantages: apprentices can begin working immediately while learning the trade without taking on college debt.

“You don’t have to go to school first and then get the job. Typically, an apprenticeship program is paid for by your employer, so you do not have the burden of tuition. You ‘earn while you learn.’ You get the job and you make a reasonable living—in most cases a really good one—while you’re taught a trade.”

Skilled Trades Have Built America Since the Beginning

Reflecting on the nation's upcoming 250th anniversary, Bertolino emphasized the role plumbing professionals have played in protecting public health and supporting the country's growth.

“Fortunately, Americans have no idea what it’s like to deal with no clean water and no sanitary systems,” he said. “The American workers have done a good job ensuring that people have a totally comfortable way of life in our country. I am really proud of what we’ve done.”

Fellow panelist Roger Wakefield reinforced the importance of the skilled trades, noting that nearly every aspect of the built environment—from homes and schools to roads and commercial buildings—depends on skilled craft professionals.

Looking ahead, Bertolino said the plumbing profession will continue to play a vital role in the nation's future.

“Plumbers—and I will use ‘plumbers’ because I am one—have been here since the beginning of this country, and now we’re here celebrating the 250th anniversary,” Bertolino said. “We’ve been part of building this nation from the beginning, and we will continue to be long into the future.”

PHCC also thanked Roger Wakefield for helping make the opportunity possible and for his continued support of the skilled trades.