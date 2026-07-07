EGIA Adds Three Industry Leaders to Board and Foundation Leadership
Key Highlights
- EGIA added two contractor leaders and one manufacturer executive to help guide contractor education and workforce initiatives
- New board members bring expertise in contractor growth, apprenticeship development and dealer engagement
- The appointments reinforce EGIA's continued focus on addressing the skilled trades workforce shortage through education and recruitment
SACRAMENTO, CA — The Electric & Gas Industries Association (EGIA) has appointed three home services industry leaders to leadership roles with the association and its affiliated foundation, adding contractor, manufacturer and workforce development expertise as the organizations continue expanding education and recruitment initiatives for the plumbing, HVAC and home services industries.
EGIA, a nonprofit trade association, serves contractors through programs including Contractor University, HVAC Distributor University and OPTIMUS financing. Its affiliated 501(c)(3), the EGIA Foundation, supports workforce development, scholarships and industry research aimed at attracting the next generation of skilled trades professionals.
Brad Barron and Mary Jean Anderson have joined the EGIA Board of Directors, while Alicia Centeno has been named to the EGIA Foundation Board of Trustees.
Contractors Bring Growth and Leadership Experience
Brad Barron, CEO and Partner of Barron Home Services, represents the fourth generation of leadership at the Northwest Washington contractor, which has served five counties since 1972. Since becoming CEO in 2023, Barron has grown the company to approximately $50 million in annual revenue without acquisitions or outside investment.
A licensed professional engineer, Barron also founded WholeHome Alliance, a contractor network focused on leadership development, technician training and operational best practices.
“Brad has built something most contractors only aspire to—a culture people want to be part of and a business that keeps getting stronger without taking shortcuts. His experience on the operator side, combined with his commitment to developing the next generation of trade professionals, makes him a natural fit for this board,” said EGIA CEO and Board Secretary Bruce Matulich.
For Barron, joining the board offers an opportunity to support contractor education across the industry.
“EGIA has been a resource I’ve respected for years. The opportunity to help shape what contractor education looks like going forward is one I don’t take lightly.”
Industry Veteran Expands Workforce Development Focus
Mary Jean Anderson, retired President and CEO of Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air, also joins the EGIA Board of Directors after leading one of the country's top-performing plumbing and HVAC contractors.
After taking over the San Diego-based company in 2005 while it carried more than $1 million in debt, Anderson helped grow the business into one generating nearly $60 million in annual revenue. She is a former PHCC HVAC Contractor of the Year, past Nexstar board member and founder of the Anderson Career Builder Institute, a tuition-free apprenticeship program focused on recruiting women and military veterans into the skilled trades.
“Mary Jean spent decades proving that doing right by your people and building a great business aren’t in conflict,” Matulich said. “She’s one of the most committed advocates for getting more women and veterans into the trades, and that combination—seasoned operator and industry voice—is exactly what we need around this table.”
Anderson said workforce development remains one of the industry's highest priorities.
“The shortage doesn’t fix itself. Contractors who understand and act on that are the ones who’ll still be standing in ten years. I’m looking forward to working with EGIA to push the industry forward.”
Foundation Adds Manufacturer Perspective
Joining the EGIA Foundation Board of Trustees is Alicia Centeno, Dealer Development Manager for the Amana brand at Daikin Comfort Technologies North America.
Centeno entered the HVAC industry in 2010 after working in financial services and global manufacturing. Today, she leads dealer development initiatives across North America for the Amana brand and brings experience in dealer engagement, sales strategy and workforce development.
Matulich, who also serves as chairman of the EGIA Foundation, said Centeno's perspective strengthens the Foundation's efforts to address workforce challenges.
“Alicia works with contractors every day. She understands the distance between where young people are and where this industry needs them to be—and she brings a manufacturer, distributor and dealer viewpoint that strengthens this board considerably.”
Centeno said the Foundation's mission closely aligns with Daikin's workforce initiatives.
“The trades reshaped my own career in ways I had not planned. At Daikin Comfort Technologies, we are doing the same for the HVAC industry. The Foundation aligns with the efforts we are making to develop a workforce that is highly trained, technology-focused, and prepared to drive the innovation that will continue to transform and support our industry. We are doing the important work of ensuring that more young people—especially those who may not naturally think of HVAC as a career option—know those opportunities exist. That’s a mission worth showing up for. These are exciting times!”
To learn more visit the EGIA Foundation at egiafoundation.org.