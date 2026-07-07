EGIA Adds Three Industry Leaders to Board and Foundation Leadership

Brad Barron, CEO and Partner of Barron Home Services, represents the fourth generation of leadership at the Northwest Washington contractor, which has served five counties since 1972. Since becoming CEO in 2023, Barron has grown the company to approximately $50 million in annual revenue without acquisitions or outside investment.

A licensed professional engineer, Barron also founded WholeHome Alliance, a contractor network focused on leadership development, technician training and operational best practices.

“Brad has built something most contractors only aspire to—a culture people want to be part of and a business that keeps getting stronger without taking shortcuts. His experience on the operator side, combined with his commitment to developing the next generation of trade professionals, makes him a natural fit for this board,” said EGIA CEO and Board Secretary Bruce Matulich.

For Barron, joining the board offers an opportunity to support contractor education across the industry.

“EGIA has been a resource I’ve respected for years. The opportunity to help shape what contractor education looks like going forward is one I don’t take lightly.”

Industry Veteran Expands Workforce Development Focus