Alps Controls Adds Copeland Thermostats and Temperature Controls to Online Marketplace

PITTSBURGH, PA — Alps Controls has expanded its online HVAC controls marketplace through a new distribution partnership with Copeland, adding the manufacturer's thermostats, electronic temperature controllers and related control components to its product offering.

The agreement gives mechanical contractors, building automation professionals, OEMs and facility managers broader access to Copeland temperature control products through a single online purchasing platform.

Product Line Targets Commercial HVAC Applications

The initial rollout includes electronic temperature controllers, communicating and non-communicating thermostats, thermostat accessories, protective thermostat guards, contactors and related panel devices.

The expanded offering is designed to support commercial HVAC systems and other building applications requiring dependable temperature control and automation components.

"Copeland has earned a reputation for delivering dependable, high-quality HVAC control solutions that contractors and facility operators trust," said Connor Meyers, Chief Executive Officer of Alps Controls. "Adding Copeland thermostats and temperature controls solutions to the Alps Controls marketplace gives our customers another premier manufacturer while reinforcing our commitment to being the industry's most connected source for building automation products.”

Marketplace Offers Single Source for Controls Products

Founded in 1993, Alps Controls provides an online marketplace for HVAC controls, building automation products and smart building technologies from more than 180 manufacturers.

The company said its manufacturer-direct fulfillment model allows customers to compare products across brands, request project pricing and purchase components online through a single source. The platform serves mechanical contractors, systems integrators, OEMs, facility managers and building owners throughout North and South America.

The addition of Copeland products expands the selection of controls available through the marketplace while supporting growing demand for reliable building automation and temperature control solutions.

Distribution Partnership Expands Product Availability

According to Alps Controls, Copeland thermostat and temperature control products are available immediately through its online marketplace, with additional product offerings expected to be added over time.

The expanded portfolio is intended to give contractors and building automation professionals greater flexibility when sourcing controls for commercial HVAC projects, replacements and system upgrades.

Copeland thermostats and temperature controls solutions are now available for purchase through Alps Controls at www.alpscontrols.com, with additional product offerings expected to be added over time.