Watts Celebrates National Backflow Prevention Day with New Educational Initiatives

Free education and awareness resources include:

“Knowledge That Protects: Build a Strong Foundation in Backflow Prevention with Backflow Training Courses” e-Learning Campaign

Running August 3 through September 20.

This campaign features 100+ eLearning modules covering commercial backflow prevention, fire protection, irrigation, and backflow testing solutions from Watts, Ames Fire & Waterworks, FEBCO, and Syncta.

The first 200 participants who complete 20+ campaign modules will earn a free 20 oz. YETI Tumbler

Visit www.watts.com/learnandwin

"Backflow 101: Understanding Risk, Protection, and Prevention” Webinar

Friday, August 14 at 12 p.m. ET

Designed for plumbers and contractors, this webinar will help build a strong foundational knowledge in backflow prevention. Users who complete the full session will earn 1.0 Professional Development Hour (PDH) credit.

Register at www.ceuevents.com/watts/20260814.

“Municipal Water Resiliency: Pressure & Corrosion Control” Webinar

Wednesday, August 5 at 12 p.m. ET

This webinar is for city and municipality officials looking for practical ways to improve water infrastructure performance and reduce system losses.

Register at ceuevents.com/watts/20260805.

The Backflow Hub and Resource Library

View and download our extensive list of resources, specification sheets, FAQs, videos and more.

Explore The Backflow Hub at www.watts.com/resources/backflowhub.

Honoring the Backflow Hero Award

Winners of this year’s Backflow Hero Award will be unveiled on Backflow Prevention Day, demonstrating the forward-thinking solutions that are shaping a safer tomorrow.

Learn more about the Backflow Hero Award

For those looking to advocate for backflow awareness in their community, free promotional materials are available for use here.

To learn more about National Backflow Prevention Day and continuing education initiatives for this year’s celebration, please visit the National Backflow Prevention Landing Page at www.watts.com/our-story/news-and-events/backflow-prevention-day.