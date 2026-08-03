Watts Celebrates National Backflow Prevention Day with New Educational Initiatives
Key Highlights
- Watts is hosting a series of webinars, including 'Backflow 101' and 'Municipal Water Resiliency,' to educate professionals and officials on water system protection
- The 'Knowledge That Protects' eLearning campaign features over 100 modules, with incentives like YETI Tumblers for early participants
- Resources such as the Backflow Hub provide extensive materials including specifications, FAQs, and videos to support backflow prevention efforts
- The Backflow Hero Award recognizes innovative solutions and industry leaders dedicated to enhancing water safety and infrastructure resilience
NORTH ANDOVER, MA – Watts, a leading manufacturer of plumbing products and water quality solutions, is celebrating National Backflow Prevention Day on August 16.
Observed annually since 2021, National Backflow Prevention Day celebrates the technologies and professionals that help protect the safety and quality of our potable water supply. For 2026, Watts is offering new continuing education initiatives, providing resources and tools to help enrich professional development and promote awareness.
Watts and its trusted portfolio of backflow brands (including Watts, Ames Fire & Waterworks, FEBCO, and Synctadeliver) provide solutions designed to help customers meet safety standards while ensuring long-term system performance.
Free education and awareness resources include:
“Knowledge That Protects: Build a Strong Foundation in Backflow Prevention with Backflow Training Courses” e-Learning Campaign
Running August 3 through September 20.
This campaign features 100+ eLearning modules covering commercial backflow prevention, fire protection, irrigation, and backflow testing solutions from Watts, Ames Fire & Waterworks, FEBCO, and Syncta.
The first 200 participants who complete 20+ campaign modules will earn a free 20 oz. YETI Tumbler
Visit www.watts.com/learnandwin
"Backflow 101: Understanding Risk, Protection, and Prevention” Webinar
Friday, August 14 at 12 p.m. ET
Designed for plumbers and contractors, this webinar will help build a strong foundational knowledge in backflow prevention. Users who complete the full session will earn 1.0 Professional Development Hour (PDH) credit.
Register at www.ceuevents.com/watts/20260814.
“Municipal Water Resiliency: Pressure & Corrosion Control” Webinar
Wednesday, August 5 at 12 p.m. ET
This webinar is for city and municipality officials looking for practical ways to improve water infrastructure performance and reduce system losses.
Register at ceuevents.com/watts/20260805.
The Backflow Hub and Resource Library
View and download our extensive list of resources, specification sheets, FAQs, videos and more.
Explore The Backflow Hub at www.watts.com/resources/backflowhub.
Honoring the Backflow Hero Award
Winners of this year’s Backflow Hero Award will be unveiled on Backflow Prevention Day, demonstrating the forward-thinking solutions that are shaping a safer tomorrow.
Learn more about the Backflow Hero Award
For those looking to advocate for backflow awareness in their community, free promotional materials are available for use here.
To learn more about National Backflow Prevention Day and continuing education initiatives for this year’s celebration, please visit the National Backflow Prevention Landing Page at www.watts.com/our-story/news-and-events/backflow-prevention-day.