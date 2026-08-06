Victaulic Expands European Modular Construction Capabilities With Arumani Acquisition

CASTELLON, SPAIN — Victaulic has acquired Arumani, a Spain-based modular construction and mechanical assemblies specialist, expanding its off-site fabrication and modular construction capabilities across Europe.

The acquisition strengthens Victaulic's ability to provide fully engineered modular skids and mechanical assemblies designed to shorten construction schedules, reduce on-site labor requirements and improve project certainty through off-site fabrication.

Acquisition Expands Modular Construction Services

Victaulic said integrating Arumani's modular construction expertise with its piping, fire protection and flow control solutions will allow the company to offer a broader range of engineered modular systems for European construction projects.

The acquisition aligns with growing industry demand for off-site fabrication and Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DfMA) strategies that improve installation efficiency while reducing project risk.

“The future of construction belongs to those willing to rethink how things are built,” said Rick Bucher, President and Chief Executive Officer at Victaulic. “By integrating Arumani's advanced modular construction expertise with Victaulic's proven engineering excellence and innovative products, we are now uniquely positioned to enhance project efficiency, accelerate timelines, and set new benchmarks for construction certainty for our European customers. Together, we are even better equipped to deliver innovative solutions for the world’s most complex projects and push the boundaries of what's possible for our customers and the industry."

Off-Site Fabrication Supports Faster Project Delivery

Arumani will become Victaulic's European center of excellence for modular construction, supporting projects across multiple industries with prefabricated mechanical assemblies and DfMA methodologies.

For mechanical contractors, modular construction can reduce field labor, improve quality control and compress installation schedules by shifting fabrication work from the jobsite to a controlled manufacturing environment.

“Modularization is transforming the construction industry. Arumani allows us to bring a different approach to the market by combining the innovative build strategies that Arumani is known for with the engineering excellence and reliability that define Victaulic,” added Branden Kotyk, Vice-President and General Manager for EMEA at Victaulic. “This acquisition represents a natural extension of Victaulic’s capabilities and a strategic step forward in how we serve customers across Europe.”

Combined Team Focuses on Engineering and Customer Value

Victaulic said the acquisition combines Arumani's modular construction experience with the company's engineering resources and product portfolio to support increasingly complex construction projects.

“This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Arumani,” said Arumani Chief Executive Officer Jesús Policarpio. “We are excited to combine our strengths with Victaulic, a company with whom we share a profound alignment in our vision for innovation and delivering exceptional customer value. Just as importantly, we are bringing together two teams that share a commitment to engineering excellence, collaboration, and customer success. This collaboration not only validates our expertise in Design for Manufacturing and Assembly but also provides a powerful platform to expand our reach and collectively deliver even greater solutions across Europe. Together, we are poised to set new standards in the industry.”

The acquisition is Victaulic's third investment in Europe during the past three years, reflecting the company's continued focus on expanding modular construction and off-site fabrication capabilities throughout the region.

To learn more visit www.victaulic.com.