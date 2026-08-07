New American Plumber Stories Coffee Program Puts Trade Support in Contractors’ Cups

LAKE FOREST, CA — American Plumber Stories, created by Pfister Faucets, has launched a new coffee program designed to support skilled-trades workforce development, with its first offering, Morning Primer, giving plumbing professionals a way to contribute through an everyday purchase.

The coffee is available through the American Plumber Stories website and select plumbing supply houses. A portion of proceeds from each bag sold will support programs and initiatives focused on strengthening the future of the plumbing trade.

Morning Coffee Becomes a Way to Support the Trade

The program is built around a familiar part of the plumbing workday: coffee. Whether it is brewed before the day's dispatch, shared among shop employees or carried onto a jobsite, coffee is a daily staple for many plumbing professionals.

Morning Primer gives contractors and their employees an opportunity to support trade-development efforts while stocking the coffee they already rely on during early starts and long days in the field.

"As an industry, we all have a role to play in supporting the next generation," said Spencer Brown, Executive Producer of American Plumber Stories. "We created this coffee program to give plumbers a simple, tangible way to make a difference. Every bag purchased helps us invest back into the trades while fueling the professionals who keep our communities running every day."

Coffee Program Targets Workforce Development

The launch comes as plumbing contractors and the broader industry continue to focus on attracting new workers and developing the next generation of skilled professionals.

American Plumber Stories has used storytelling and trade advocacy to highlight plumbing as a career while showcasing the craftsmanship and people behind the profession. The coffee program extends those efforts into a consumer product intended to generate additional support for skilled-trades initiatives.

Morning Primer Brings a Jobsite-Friendly Roast

Morning Primer is sourced from Huehuetenango, Guatemala, through ASOPCE, a cooperative of smallholder coffee producers focused on quality and sustainable farming practices.

The roast features notes of toasted nuts, brown sugar, caramelized orange and chocolate. American Plumber Stories positions it as a coffee suited to early mornings, jobsites and extended days in the field.

The organization is encouraging plumbing professionals to purchase Morning Primer, share it with their teams and ask local plumbing supply houses to carry the product.

Program Expands American Plumber Stories Mission

American Plumber Stories was created by Pfister Faucets to spotlight the people, craftsmanship and career opportunities within the plumbing profession. Its initiatives are intended to elevate the skilled trades and encourage more people to consider careers in plumbing.

The organization said a portion of Morning Primer sales will be directed toward programs, opportunities and initiatives supporting the future of the trade.

To learn more, visit www.americanplumberstories.com.