Airo Mechanical Expands Into Myrtle Beach With Legrande’s Acquisition

MOORESVILLE, NC — Airo Mechanical has acquired Legrande’s Enterprises, a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina-based specialty plumbing and HVAC contractor, expanding Airo’s Southeast footprint and establishing its first location in the growing Myrtle Beach metropolitan area.

The transaction is Airo’s first acquisition since partnering with CCMP Growth and adds plumbing expertise to Airo’s HVAC and plumbing services for multifamily and light commercial developers and general contractors.

Myrtle Beach Acquisition Expands Regional Footprint

Founded in 2009, Legrande’s provides plumbing and HVAC services to multifamily and commercial properties throughout the Myrtle Beach metropolitan area.

The acquisition gives Airo an operating presence in the market while adding a team with more than 17 years of experience serving local customers.

Legrande’s will gradually transition to Airo branding, while its employees will continue serving customers and providing the local expertise and support the company has built its reputation on.

“Legrande’s has a loyal customer base and proven track record of going the extra mile to get the job done on time and on budget,” said Matt Baude, Chief Executive Officer of Airo Mechanical. “We are thrilled to welcome the talented Legrande’s team to the Airo family and believe we will accomplish great things together on behalf of our customers. This transaction also represents a critical milestone in our growth trajectory, as it will establish our presence in the high-growth Myrtle Beach metropolitan area and deepen our plumbing expertise and capabilities.”

Airo Adds Plumbing Expertise and Technology

In addition to expanding Airo’s geographic reach, the acquisition strengthens its plumbing capabilities in the multifamily and commercial sectors.

Airo provides HVAC and plumbing installation services for multifamily and light commercial developers and general contractors across the Southeast. The company said the combination with Legrande’s will give the Myrtle Beach team access to Airo’s technology and workflow processes while maintaining its existing customer relationships.

“Airo Mechanical is a trusted leader in the multifamily and commercial property sectors, and our team has long been impressed with their ability to combine expert craftmanship with advanced technology to deliver tailored solutions for each customer,” said Chad Boyd, President of Legrande’s Enterprises. “I am confident they are the right partner to help us continue to deliver high-quality customer service. My team and I are looking forward to utilizing Airo’s advanced technologies and proven workflow processes to elevate our customers’ experience and provide our colleagues with professional development opportunities.”

Local Team Continues Customer Support

Legrande’s employees will remain part of the business as it transitions to the Airo platform. The company said the approach is intended to preserve the local knowledge and customer relationships that have supported Legrande’s since its founding.

The transaction also provides employees with access to Airo’s broader technology, processes and professional development resources.

For Airo, the acquisition represents another step in its Southeast expansion while positioning the company to serve continued development activity in the Myrtle Beach market.

To learn more visit www.airomechanical.com.