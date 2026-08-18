Mark McManus Begins Third Term Leading United Association

Delegates to the 41st General Convention of the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters (UA) unanimously re-elected General President Mark McManus to his third term in office on August 17.

McManus will continue leading the UA as the union focuses on growing its membership and market share, expanding organizing efforts and strengthening its apprenticeship and training programs. The UA represents more than 410,000 members across the United States and Canada.

UA Targets Continued Membership and Market Growth

“I am deeply humbled and honored to continue serving the members of the United Association as General President. Over these last five years—through a global pandemic, through changing presidential administrations, and as the future of our industry is rapidly evolving—we have continued to grow and strengthen our membership.

"I am incredibly proud of all we have accomplished, but I am not satisfied. Over these next five years, we will continue to grow our market share and our membership to ensure the future of our great union is even stronger than our past. Our gold-standard registered apprenticeship and training program is second to none; our organizing efforts are giving new opportunities to skilled craftsmen and women while growing our ranks; and our members are building and maintaining the infrastructure that powers the United States and Canada.

"I am profoundly grateful for the trust our members have placed in me and my team, and I am excited to continue our important work for our more than 410,000 members and their families.”

To learn more about the UA visit ua.org.