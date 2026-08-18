Rheem Offers Contractors $250 Back on Qualifying Tankless Installations

Running through Nov. 30, 2026, the nationwide promotion allows licensed contractors and plumbers to earn rewards on eligible Rheem® IKONIC® and RTGH condensing tankless water heaters. Contractors can submit an unlimited number of claims with no earning cap.

Contractors Earn $250 for Every Two Qualifying Installs

Licensed contractors can receive a $250 gift card for every two qualifying condensing tankless water heaters purchased, installed and submitted on an approved claim.

Contractors can also earn a free professional parts kit in a Pelican™ case, valued at $1,631, for every 10 approved units purchased. Qualifying purchases are also eligible for Pro Club Points.

“Contractors are at the heart of our business and play a critical role in delivering reliable hot water solutions to homeowners every day,” said Patrick McLaughlin, Tankless Gas Product Manager at Rheem. “As we celebrate America’s 250 years as a nation, we're proud to reward the professionals who choose Rheem products with incentives that support their business and recognize their loyalty.”

Promotion Covers Select IKONIC and RTGH Models