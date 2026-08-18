Rheem Offers Contractors $250 Back on Qualifying Tankless Installations
Key Highlights
- $250 back: Earn a $250 gift card for every two qualifying installs
- $1,631 parts kit: Earn a professional kit for every 10 approved units
- No claim limit: Submit unlimited qualifying claims
ATLANTA, GA — Rheem®, a leader in water heating and HVAC solutions, is offering contractors new incentives on qualifying condensing tankless water heater installations as part of its “Celebrating 250 Years with $250 Back” promotion.
Running through Nov. 30, 2026, the nationwide promotion allows licensed contractors and plumbers to earn rewards on eligible Rheem® IKONIC® and RTGH condensing tankless water heaters. Contractors can submit an unlimited number of claims with no earning cap.
Contractors Earn $250 for Every Two Qualifying Installs
Licensed contractors can receive a $250 gift card for every two qualifying condensing tankless water heaters purchased, installed and submitted on an approved claim.
Contractors can also earn a free professional parts kit in a Pelican™ case, valued at $1,631, for every 10 approved units purchased. Qualifying purchases are also eligible for Pro Club Points.
“Contractors are at the heart of our business and play a critical role in delivering reliable hot water solutions to homeowners every day,” said Patrick McLaughlin, Tankless Gas Product Manager at Rheem. “As we celebrate America’s 250 years as a nation, we're proud to reward the professionals who choose Rheem products with incentives that support their business and recognize their loyalty.”
Promotion Covers Select IKONIC and RTGH Models
The promotion applies to select Rheem IKONIC and RTGH condensing tankless water heaters, including natural gas and liquid propane models. Eligible IKONIC models include units with and without built-in recirculation.
The tankless systems are designed to provide continuous hot water while offering energy efficiency and connectivity features for residential applications.
The promotion is available to licensed contractors and plumbers from Aug. 1 through Nov. 30, 2026. Eligible participants can submit unlimited claims and earn rewards based on qualifying installations.
To submit claims and review the official promotion rules, including complete terms and conditions, visit: rheemadvantagerewards.com/login.aspx.